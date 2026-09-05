Pune Rural Police arrested Ritesh Hange, the third accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Hange, a friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary, is charged with conspiracy and has been remanded to police custody until September 12.

Pune Rural Police have arrested Ritesh Hange in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort and secured his police custody till September 12, a Senior police official said on Saturday. Hange was arrested on Friday night and produced before the Vadgaon Maval session court, which remanded him to police custody till September 12, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said.

Conspiracy Angle Under Investigation

According to police, Hange is a friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary and was in contact with both Chaudhary and Siya. Investigators suspect that the alleged murder plan was discussed with Hange ...Hange is being charged with conspiracy and made a co-accused in the case.

Police said Chaudhary and Siya had allegedly asked Hange to accompany them to Lohagad for a walk. However, Hange did not visit the fort on June 18, the day Agarwal was allegedly killed. Investigators are examining Hange's movements and interactions after the murder. Police have alleged that Chaudhary met Hange soon after the incident, while Siya also spoke to him. Hange had reportedly been in contact with Chaudhary since the last week of May. He had earlier been taken into custody for questioning during the investigation and has now been formally arrested in the case.

Case Background

Police are conducting further investigation into the case. Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancée, Siya and her friend and alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. The investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)