Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasised that every person must be healthy to contribute to family and nation. Speaking at a Poshan Maah event in Hyderabad, he said the government is focused on holistic health and creating awareness on nutrition.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that every person should remain healthy to contribute to their family and nation-building. He also underscored the government's focus on holistic health through the Poshan Maah programme. "On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Poshan Maah programme is being conducted across the country. The month-long programme is aimed at creating awareness about nutritious and protein-rich food, in coordination with state governments, NGOs, schools, and educational institutions. Today, the programme was also held in Hyderabad. The Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken about the rising problem of obesity in the country. People are consuming more oil than required, which is affecting their health. Every person should remain healthy so that they can contribute to their workplace, family and the country...", he told reporters here.

Attended the Valedictory of the Central Bureau of Communication’s five-day-long Integrated Communication and Outreach Program (ICOP) on ‘Nutrition’ from September 1 to September 5, 2026, as part of the 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026 celebrations at AV College of Arts, Science,… pic.twitter.com/x5ZJNaCMDm — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 5, 2026

Building a Healthier, Stronger Bharat

In a post on X, the BJP leader said that, "The Fit India Movement and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, coupled with sustained efforts towards better nutrition, can help build a healthier, stronger and more resilient Bharat."

Tackling Malnutrition for 'Viksit Bharat'

G Kishan Reddy was speaking after attending the valedictory of the Central Bureau of Communication’s five-day-long Integrated Communication and Outreach Program (ICOP) on ‘Nutrition’ from September 1 to September 5, as part of the 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026 celebrations at AV College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Hyderabad. "Highlighted that as we work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, ensuring access to adequate and balanced nutrition, particularly for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, must remain a priority. Tackling malnutrition also means addressing anaemia, stunting, wasting, underweight and the emerging challenge of obesity," he said (ANI)