J&K BJP MLA Sunil Sharma hailed the killing of LeT terrorist Yasir in a Budgam encounter as a big achievement for security forces. He termed the elimination of the Pakistani national a major setback for terrorism and militant organisations.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLA Sunil Sharma on Saturday called the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in a joint search operation in Budgam a big achievement for the Indian Army and security forces, saying his elimination was a setback for terrorism and militant organisations.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday identified the terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar as Yasir, a Pakistani national linked to the banned outfit LeT.

Speaking to ANI on the operation, Sunil Sharma said, "We have a very big achievement for the Indian Army and the security forces. When the encounter was concluded yesterday, a foreign terrorist named Yasir was killed. For the last few days, the Indian Army has been continuously taking the terrorists to their deaths. The death of Yasir is a big setback for the LeT, other such organisations, and for terrorism as well."

BJP Leaders Praise Security Forces

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar also praised the security forces, saying, "Every day terrorists are being killed, and today no youth from Kashmir is picking up a gun. I congratulate the security forces, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Home Minister Amit Shah for this."

BJP Jammu and Kashmir General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said eliminating militancy remains the government's priority. "One militant was killed initially in that operation, and today, that commander has been killed. The BJP firmly believes, and our government maintains, that we must completely eliminate and eradicate militancy and all terrorists from here. This is the top priority," Koul said.

'Huge Success': Former J&K DGP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid described the operation as a major success for security forces. "I think this is a huge achievement of J&K Police and security forces together. Lashkar commander Yaser, who was operating in the Yousmarg area of Budgam district in the Kashmir Valley, was earlier part of the Suleman Musa group. Later on, as per reports, he was separated from the group and was operating independently. His elimination is a huge success," Vaid said.

Operation Ashdar

Confirming the kill, security forces issued a stern warning to anti-national elements in a post on X, stating, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide!"

The terrorist neutralised during Op Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba."

The operation comes amid intensified intelligence-based surveillance and joint security drives across the region. Officials said the elimination of the foreign terrorist is another major blow to terror networks attempting to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that an investigation is underway to trace his local links and activities.

Operation Ashdar is a joint counter-terror operation being carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. (ANI)