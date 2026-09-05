LG Vinai Kumar Saxena announced that the regulation for a bench of the J&K and Ladakh High Court in Ladakh is now in effect. He called it a 'monumental step' that will enhance access to justice for people in remote areas of the region.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the regulation for the bench of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court in Ladakh has formally come into effect on Saturday. In an X post, he announced the notification, terming it a "monumental step" that will significantly enhance access to justice for the people of the region, particularly those living in remote areas.

"I am pleased to notify that the Regulation for the sitting of a Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in the UT of Ladakh comes into effect today, 05 September 2026. This monumental step will bring justice to the doorsteps of our people, especially in remote areas, saving valuable time and resources, and strengthening access to justice in Ladakh," he said. I am pleased to notify that the Regulation for the sitting of a Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in the UT of Ladakh, comes into effect today, 05 September 2026. This monumental step will bring justice to the doorsteps of our people, especially in remote areas, saving… — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 5, 2026

LG Expresses Gratitude

Saxena extended gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for promulgating the regulation. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their sustained support toward the inclusive development of the Union Territory.

"Grateful to the President for promulgating this historic regulation and my sincere thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi and Home Minister, @AmitShah for their constant support to the inclusive development of Ladakh," he added.

Legal Framework of the Regulation

Earlier last month, President Droupadi Murmu promulgated a regulation enabling the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to hold sittings in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026, was promulgated on August 27 under Article 240 of the Constitution, read with Section 58(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The regulation provides the legal framework for a bench of the common High Court to sit in Ladakh. It states that the Judges and Division Courts of the High Court may sit at a place in Ladakh as may be appointed by the Chief Justice, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. (ANI)