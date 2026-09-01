Congress workers protested in Srinagar, demanding the withdrawal of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on a 'purification ritual' in Haldwani. They accused BJP-RSS of dividing the nation and demanded action against those involved.

Congress workers staged a protest in Srinagar against the FIR registered in Uttarakhand against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, demanding its withdrawal and legal action against those responsible for the Haldwani incident. District Congress Committee President Audil Farooq Mir alleged that RSS and BJP-affiliated persons were behind the "shameful act" in Haldwani.

'BJP, RSS dividing nation'

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "Following the Haldwani event, RSS and BJP-affiliated goons engaged in a truly shameful act. This incident clearly demonstrates how the BJP and RSS are dividing the nation of Hindustan along caste and communal lines. Instead of arresting those who incited this trouble and attempted to fracture society, they have filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi." "Despite these attempts, our voice will remain strong; Rahul Gandhi will neither be intimidated nor bow down... We demand the withdrawal of the FIR against him and insist that cases be registered against the RSS and BJP goons who incited this societal discord based on religion and caste."

Details of the FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Uttarakhand's Haldwani City Kotwali Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint regarding his remarks about a "purification ritual" in Haldwani. The complaint was filed by 26-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, Haldwani, and a member of the Valmiki community). Kumar serves as an office-bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation.

Police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 -- Section 3(1)(r) and Section 3(1)(u) -- along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, pertaining to jurisdiction, has also been cited in the FIR. Amit Kumar alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

Congress plans nationwide protests

Meanwhile, Congress will organise state-level protest marches across the country against the FIR registered against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and demand an FIR against BJP workers allegedly responsible for a "casteist purification ritual" in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has said.

In a post on X on Monday, Hussain said the party would resist the "anti-Dalit, anti-minority and anti-constitutional agenda" of BJP governments. "@INCIndia is organising state-level Protest Marches across the country against the malicious FIR registered against Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi ji and demanding an FIR against the BJP workers responsible for the casteist purification ritual in Haldwani, Uttarakhand," he said.

He accused RSS of having an agenda of "untouchability and caste discrimination" and alleged that BJP governments across India were "legitimising, normalising and propagating" it. "We will resist every anti-Dalit, anti-minority and anti-constitutional agenda of BJP governments. The BJP cannot weaponise state machinery to target those who speak up against caste discrimination and Dalit atrocities," he said. (ANI)