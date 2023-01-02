Live bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh; check details

A bomb disposal squad was immediately rushed to the spot and the police have sealed the area. The bomb shell was found in the mango plantation between the T point of Kansal and Naya Gaon.

Punjab Police on Monday (January 2) a bomb shell was found near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh. The place where the bomb shell was found is also just a short distance from the helipad of Punjab and Haryana CM House.

This area is about a kilometer away from Punjab and Haryana CM helipad and around 2 km away from Bhagwant Mann's residence.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjeev Kohli, the nodal officer of Disaster Management said, "A live bomb shell has been found here. It has been secured with the help of the police and a bomb disposal squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway."

Hearing about the bomb fall, a group of people gathered at the spot. However, people were prevented from going there. The entire area is now under control. The bomb squad arrived and defused the live bomb.

With the help of police and the bomb disposal squad, the shell has been placed in a drum and covered with sandbags and the Army has been alerted, he said.

"Army officials will come and take care of it," he added. Replying to a question, the official said in the past too discarded shells have been found. The possibility of a scrap dealer dumping it here cannot be ruled out, he said.