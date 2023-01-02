Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Police gets 3-day custody of all five accused

It is reportedly said that the police had sought 5 days of remand. The Investigation Officer (IO) submitted that the investigation is at the initial stage. The accused are to be interrogated and confronted by each other to investigate the case.

Delhi Court on Monday (January 2) granted three days of police remand to interrogate five accused in the Kanjhawala death case. All five accused were produced in a closed courtroom amid tight security. The case is related to the dragging of a woman under the car in the early hours of Sunday.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar granted three days of custody of Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan and Mithun. During the hearing, the court granted the police custody after hearing the submissions of the Delhi police.

It is reportedly said that the police had sought 5 days of remand. The Investigation Officer (IO) submitted that the investigation is at the initial stage. The accused are to be interrogated and confronted by each other to investigate the case. The accused persons were arrested on Sunday after the registration of the case.

It is reportedly said that the Delhi police received the information on Sunday at about 03:24 am. "The caller informed us that the body of a person was entangled with a car," the police said.

The Delhi police traced the vehicle. At about 4:11 am, another PCR call was received at PS Kanjhawala about the body of a girl lying on the road. The dead body of the deceased was sent to SGM, Hospital, Mangolpuri wherein the doctor declared the patient brought dead and the body was preserved.

Soon after, the car involved in the case and the occupants at the time of the incidents were traced and apprehended. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the car they were driving had met with an accident with a scooty in the area of Sultanpuri.

Accused Deepak Khanna is working as a driver in Gramin Sewa. Amit Khanna is working for SBI Cards. Accused Krishan is working at Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi. Accused Mithun works as a Hairdresser at Naraina. Accused Manoj Mittal is a Ration Dealer at Sultan Puri.