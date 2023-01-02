Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

The 'Mathematics Winter Camp' is expected to supplement classroom content, improve Class-9 students' learning levels, provide a brief exam-focused revision, and allow students to address foundational concepts. The camp will revise topics including number systems, quadrilaterals, menstruation, and chapters from the syllabus that remain weak links.

The Delhi government announced the launch of a 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools to bridge the learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic among students on Monday, January 2, 2023. The camp will run until January 14, 2023.

The initiative is expected to supplement classroom content, improve Class-9 students' learning levels, serve as a brief exam-focused revision, and allow students to address foundational concepts.

The Delhi government Advisor Reena Gupta said, "The camp will be an opportunity to work on the challenges faced throughout the academic year, and Class-9 students of the city government's schools will be provided with additional learning support to strengthen the foundational concepts." She also said the camp was launched as a small-scale pilot project.

"Our students have immense capability, and programmes like the 'Mathematics Winter camp' will provide a conducive environment for students to overcome their fear or phobia of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination, and provide an opportunity to work on learning gaps encountered throughout the academic year," Gupta continued.

While considering the student's contextual needs, the camp will revise topics including number systems, quadrilaterals, menstruation, and chapters from the syllabus that remain weak links.

Also, teachers will conduct subject-related exercises and mathematics puzzles to strengthen calculation, integers, unit conversion, divisibility, simplification and formulas revision.

