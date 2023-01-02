Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

    The 'Mathematics Winter Camp' is expected to supplement classroom content, improve Class-9 students' learning levels, provide a brief exam-focused revision, and allow students to address foundational concepts. The camp will revise topics including number systems, quadrilaterals, menstruation, and chapters from the syllabus that remain weak links. 

    Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    The Delhi government announced the launch of a 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools to bridge the learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic among students on Monday, January 2, 2023. The camp will run until January 14, 2023. 

    The initiative is expected to supplement classroom content, improve Class-9 students' learning levels, serve as a brief exam-focused revision, and allow students to address foundational concepts.

    The Delhi government Advisor Reena Gupta said, "The camp will be an opportunity to work on the challenges faced throughout the academic year, and Class-9 students of the city government's schools will be provided with additional learning support to strengthen the foundational concepts." She also said the camp was launched as a small-scale pilot project. 

    "Our students have immense capability, and programmes like the 'Mathematics Winter camp' will provide a conducive environment for students to overcome their fear or phobia of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination, and provide an opportunity to work on learning gaps encountered throughout the academic year," Gupta continued. 

    While considering the student's contextual needs, the camp will revise topics including number systems, quadrilaterals, menstruation, and chapters from the syllabus that remain weak links. 

    Also, teachers will conduct subject-related exercises and mathematics puzzles to strengthen calculation, integers, unit conversion, divisibility, simplification and formulas revision. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Admit card to be released on January 3; know official website, other details

    Also Read: Viral video: Karnataka teacher training primary students to dance on 'Har Har Shambhu' is winning hearts

    Also Read: DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GATE 2023: Admit card to be released on January 3; know official website, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Admit card to be released on January 3; know official website, other details

    NEET SS counselling 2022 Round 2 registration choice filling ends today Know details here gcw

    NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 2 registration, choice filling ends today; Know details here

    CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Class 12 practical exams to begin today check details gcw

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams to begin today; check details

    NIFT 2023: Registration with late fee commences today; check other details - adt

    NIFT 2023: Registration with late fee commences today; check other details

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; know steps to download - adt

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; know steps to download

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7 AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate

    football Fans greet Pele hearse with fireworks ahead of 24-hour public wake-ayh

    Fans greet Pele's hearse with fireworks ahead of 24-hour public wake

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film' vma

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

    Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023 despite global headwinds

    Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023; Here's how

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon