    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall across all districts in the next 5 days

    The summer rain is likely to occur in Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kasaragod districts today.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 6, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in all parts of the state in the next 5 days. The summer rain is likely to occur in Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kasaragod districts today.

    The IMD stated that a yellow alert had been issued in Malappuram and Wayanad on May 10. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted a high-temperature alert across the state today. 

    The maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 39 degrees Celsius, 37 degrees in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur and Kozhikode districts, 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts. According to the warning, high temperatures are likely to continue in some areas of the Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts tonight. 

    1. Avoid long continuous exposure to direct sunlight on the body between 11 am to 3 pm.
    2. Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.
    3. Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.
    4. Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.
    5. Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.
    6. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and drink ORS solution for energy.
    7. Fires are more likely to increase and spread in places like markets, buildings, waste collection, and deposit centers (dumping yards). Fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. Those who live near them and run establishments should be especially careful.
    8. There is a possibility of the spread of forest fires in case of increasing heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly.
    9. In educational institutions, clean drinking water should be ensured for students and air circulation in classrooms. Water availability should also be ensured in the examination halls during the examination period.
    10. School authorities and parents should pay special attention to students. Assemblies and other events that expose children to the sun should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.
