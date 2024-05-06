Prajwal Revanna Net Worth: Know about his property, assets and more

India News

As per reports, Prajwal Revanna possesses property and jewels worth approximately ₹40.84 crore, including a handgun and rifle.

The 34-year-old has ₹9.29 lakh in cash, issued a loan of ₹23 lakh to Channamma, and another ₹1.56 crore to his brother Suraj. He is unmarried.

In 2019, he announced around ₹10 crore for his maiden Lok Sabha election campaign. 

As per the affidavit presented with the nomination papers, he acquired 35 guntas of agri land at Maragowdanahalli during the previous 5 years, followed by 17.5 guntas.

The market value of his immovable properties exceeds ₹35.40 crore. He has reported owning moveable assets of Rs 5.45 crore, including savings, investments, loans & jewellery.

He also has immovable properties of Rs 35.84 crore. In the 2019 general elections, he reported total assets of Rs 9.78 crore.

Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, has a liability of Rs 4.49 crore and government dues of Rs 3.4 crore.

Prajwal Revanna holds a B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) degree from the Bangalore Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

