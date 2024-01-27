Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Letter from resident country mandatory for NRIs to adopt children in India: Karnataka High Court

    The Karnataka High Court has clarified that Indian-origin couples residing abroad must obtain a confirmation letter under the Hague Convention when adopting a child in India. The ruling follows a petition by a couple in Germany facing a no-objection certificate refusal. The court emphasized compliance with Article 17 of the Hague Convention, requiring approval from both Indian and foreign authorities for the adoption process. 

    Letter from resident country mandatory for NRIs to adopt children in India: Karnataka High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has emphasized the obligatory requirement for Indian-origin couples residing abroad to obtain a confirmation letter from their country of residence under the 'Hague' Convention (inter-domestic) when seeking to adopt a child in India. The clarification comes following a petition filed by U. Ajayakumar and his spouse, based in Frankfurt, Germany, who objected to the Child Protection Unit's refusal to issue a no-objection certificate in connection with their adoption of a five-month-old girl from Chikkaballapur, India.

    Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the case, has provided clear guidance on the matter. The bench outlined that the applicant couple is permitted to apply for a confirmation letter from their country of residence. Subsequently, they can proceed in accordance with the International Adoption Rules outlined in the Hague Convention for the adoption of an Indian child.

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State govts over unauthorised madrassa at Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna

    In the specific case under consideration, Bengaluru-based U. Ajay Kumar and his wife T. V. Maitra adopted a five-month-old girl from Chikkaballapur resident Rashmi, officially registering the adoption on March 29, 2023, at the office of the Sub-Registrar in Chikkaballapur. The couple's subsequent request for a no-objection certificate from the District Child Protection Unit faced a lack of response, prompting them to approach the High Court seeking an order to issue the necessary documentation.

    The High Court, during the hearing, highlighted that for couples residing abroad seeking to adopt an Indian child, compliance with Article 17 of the Hague Convention is mandatory. This article stipulates that the couple must assert their intention to travel to their home country (in this case, Germany) with the adopted child and settle there permanently. 

    Karnataka HC dismisses appeal requested to raise Rs 1,000 fine on lady who caused death of eight puppies

    Approval from both Indian and German authorities is thus essential for the adoption process. The court emphasized that the applicant should initiate contact with the competent authority in Germany, who, in turn, would communicate with Indian authorities via email. A no-objection certificate can typically be obtained within 10 days through this process.

    However, in this specific case, the objection letter was not available due to the petitioner not completing the stipulated process. The bench clarified that if the no-objection certificate is not obtained even after completing the required steps, the petitioner is free to file an appeal before the appropriate authority.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    There is call from BJP to rejoin party: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    There is call from BJP to rejoin party: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    BJP's Ayodhya train yatra from Karnataka postponed by a week vkp

    BJP’s Ayodhya train yatra from Karnataka postponed by a week

    Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border resonates with nationalistic zeal (WATCH) AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border resonates with nationalistic zeal (WATCH)

    Macron India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details AJR

    Macron's India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details

    Bihar Political Crisis: BJP leader drops major hint, says NDA can win 40 seats in the state with Nitish Kumar

    Bihar Political Crisis: BJP leader drops major hint, says NDA can win 40 seats in the state with Nitish Kumar

    Recent Stories

    There is call from BJP to rejoin party: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    There is call from BJP to rejoin party: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    BJP's Ayodhya train yatra from Karnataka postponed by a week vkp

    BJP’s Ayodhya train yatra from Karnataka postponed by a week

    International Holocaust remembrance Day: 7 movies on this dark history ATG

    International Holocaust remembrance Day: 7 movies on this dark history

    Bobby Deol turns 55: Animal to Humrazz; 7 best films of the actor ATG

    Bobby Deol turns 55: Animal to Humrazz; 7 best films of the actor

    Daily Horoscope for January 27, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be patient Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 27, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be patient Gemini & more

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon