Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka HC dismisses appeal requested to raise Rs 1,000 fine on lady who caused death of eight puppies

    In a distressing animal cruelty case, a convict removed and separated 20-day-old puppies from their mother, resulting in their tragic death. Despite pleading guilty, the complainant appealed the trial court's lenient sentence. The High Court, citing legal provisions, dismissed the appeal, emphasizing it couldn't challenge the punishment's quantum. Dissatisfaction lingers in the pursuit of justice for the innocent animals.

    Karnataka HC dismisses appeal requested to raise Rs 1,000 fine on lady who caused death of eight puppies vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    In a distressing case of animal cruelty, a convict who removed and separated 20-day-old puppies from their mother, leading to their tragic death, faced dissatisfaction over the imposed sentence. Despite pleading guilty, the complainant argued that the trial court overlooked the gravity of the offence, resulting in an appeal before the High Court.

    A heart-wrenching incident of animal cruelty came to light as a convict, on March 15, 2016, removed 20-day-old puppies from a drain near her residence, placing them in an open area. The drain was subsequently blocked, preventing the pups and their mother from returning. Tragically, the defenceless puppies perished without their mother's care.

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC

    The convict admitted guilt, leading to a conviction by the trial court on January 23, 2017, upheld by the sessions court on August 6, 2019. Dissatisfied with the sentence's leniency, Harish, an Honorary Animal Welfare Officer and complainant, filed an appeal before the High Court.

    The complainant contended that the trial court failed to grasp the severity of the offence, committing an error by imposing only a fine on the convict. Conversely, the State counsel highlighted the convict's admission of guilt, justifying the trial court's decision to convict and fine her.

    Karnataka High Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife over refusing to cook midnight

    In its judgment, the Court underscored that the applicable provisions allowed for either a jail term, a fine, or both as punishment. Additionally, the court noted that section 372 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) did not permit the complainant to appeal the quantum of punishment. This section exclusively allows challenging acquittal or less compensation. As a result, the appeal was dismissed, leaving a sense of dissatisfaction in the quest for justice for the innocent animals.

    The legal proceedings were presented by Senior Advocate Tomy Sebastin and Advocate Girish YL for the petitioner, while Advocates Adithya S Kumar and Channappa Erappa represented the State.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    There is no question of protecting anyone in Hanagal gang rape case: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    There is no question of protecting anyone in Hanagal gang rape case: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA vkp

    Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA

    Shocking Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction snt

    Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

    Recent Stories

    Scindia Vs Tharoor spat on X over flight delays and airport chaos

    'Arm-chair critic...' Scindia slams Tharoor for X post over flight delays and airport chaos

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law RKK

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law

    Revolutionizing iGaming: Live Entertainment in Online Casinos

    Live Entertainment in Online Casinos — The Rise of Interactive and Immersive Experiences

    cricket Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH) osf

    Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH)

    NATO ups its real-time surveillance on Russia as threat of escalation looms high, AWACS keeping a close eye avv

    NATO ups its real-time surveillance on Russia as threat of escalation looms high, AWACS keeping a close eye

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon