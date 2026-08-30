Union Minister and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said 'Mission 2027' UP Assembly election preparations are in full swing. He said the party is focused on strengthening its connect with people and highlighting the government's development work.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said that the preparations for the 'Mission 2027' Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is in full swing and that his party is focused on strengthening its connect with people and highlighting the work done by the government.

He said that development, public welfare schemes and addressing people's concerns remain the key priorities ahead of the upcoming elections.

Chaudhary on Key State Issues

Responding to allegations by the Samajwadi Party over the education system in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister said that the government has been working to improve infrastructure and facilities in schools and provide better opportunities to students. "He said that education remains an important area and efforts are being made to ensure quality learning opportunities for the youth of the state".

On the BJP-RLD alliance, "Chaudhary said that the partnership is based on a common vision for the development of Uttar Pradesh. He said both parties are working together on issues concerning the people and strengthening the state's progress".

Reacting to the opposition's PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) politics narrative, the RLD chief said that the government's focus is on inclusive development and ensuring that all sections of society benefit from welfare initiatives.

Commitment to Law and Order

On the Ankit Baliyan murder case, Chaudhary said that the government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state. He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and that justice will be ensured.

The Union Minister said that the administration is closely monitoring such cases and taking necessary steps to prevent criminal activities.

Political Landscape in UP

Chaudhary's remarks came amid intensified political activities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with political parties focusing on governance, social issues, alliances and voter outreach.

While the ruling alliance is highlighting development and welfare initiatives, opposition parties have been raising issues related to education, employment and law and order in the state. Uttar Pradesh is set to hold elections next year, where the Samajwadi Party is eyeing a comeback after two consecutive losses. In 2022, SP won 111 of 403 seats, while the BJP swept the polls with 255 seats. However, the party will look to repeat the 2024 Lok Sabha election result, where it won 37 of 80 seats, four more than the BJP. (ANI)