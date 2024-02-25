Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata

A laser beam penetrated the cockpit when the aircraft was just a kilometer away from landing, raising significant concerns among pilots and airlines about the potential dangers associated with laser interference in flight operations.

In a concerning incident during an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata, the aircraft faced a potentially perilous situation as it neared its destination. A powerful laser beam penetrated the cockpit when the plane was merely a kilometer away from landing, shedding light on the grave risks lasers pose to flight safety.

This incident has prompted pilots and airlines to call for stringent measures against the unauthorized use of lasers in the approach path, emphasizing the urgent need to address the hazards posed by such actions.

The IndiGo flight 6E 223, en route from Bengaluru to Kolkata, encountered a distressing incident as it prepared for touchdown. A laser beam penetrated the cockpit when the aircraft was just a kilometer away from landing, raising significant concerns among pilots and airlines about the potential dangers associated with laser interference in flight operations.

Expressing deep apprehension over the incident, pilots and airlines have urgently called upon the Bidhannagar Police to enforce strict measures against individuals irresponsibly using lasers within the approach path.

The dangers of momentary blindness inflicted on pilots by such laser incidents have prompted a collective plea for heightened security measures to safeguard aviation safety.

Scheduled to land at 7:30 pm on Friday, the IndiGo flight, carrying 165 passengers and six crew members, encountered the laser intrusion as it approached Kaikhali. The captain faced the unsettling situation of dealing with a powerful laser beam while rapidly descending towards the runway at a rate of 1,500-2,000 ft per minute.

Any momentary distraction or impairment during this critical phase of descent could lead to serious challenges and potential risks.

Concerns over flight safety have increased to the extent that a formal complaint regarding the laser intrusion has been forwarded to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station.

The severity of the situation was highlighted during the recent Airport Environment Management Committee meeting, attended by Bengal home secretary Nandini Chakravorty, where the hazards of laser lights to flights were prominently discussed.

The intensity of the laser lights, emanating from both sides of the runway, creates significant challenges for pilots in maintaining focus and visibility during crucial flight phases. The blinding effect of these lasers poses a considerable risk, making it challenging for pilots to navigate safely.