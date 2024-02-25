Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka

    Beyond its structural significance, Sudarshan Setu holds profound importance for local residents and pilgrims alike, offering seamless access to the revered Dwarkadhish temple.

    In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, a groundbreaking infrastructure development that is reshaping the pilgrimage landscape of Dwarka. Spanning 2.32 km, this engineering marvel stands as India's longest cable-stayed bridge, bridging the gap between Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka.

    Adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on its footpath, the bridge boasts a unique design that pays homage to the spiritual essence of Dwarka.

    As India's longest cable-stayed bridge, it goes beyond aesthetics, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating an impressive one megawatt of electricity. This integration of sustainable technology aligns with the vision of a modern yet spiritually rooted India.

    Before the Sudarshan Setu's construction, pilgrims faced the challenges of relying on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka. Initiated by the Centre in 2017, the bridge simplifies the pilgrimage, making it more accessible to devotees. Costing Rs 978 crore, the Sudarshan Setu has become a vital link, connecting the spiritual heart of Dwarka and contributing to the realization of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

    Dharam Thakar, Pandaji in Beyt Dwarka Temple, encapsulates the sentiment surrounding Sudarshan Setu said, "This Sudarshan Bridge is not just a bridge; it is a feeling." Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for including Dwarka in the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, he emphasizes that the bridge addresses longstanding issues faced by the local community.

    Priest Jignesh Joshi from Beyt Dwarka Temple expresses the beauty in the bridge's nomenclature, being named after God 'Sudarshan.' The priests convey their deep appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, acknowledging the Sudarshan Setu as a divine solution to the challenges faced by the local community.

