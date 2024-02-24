NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of over Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking network

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Operations Branch, has dismantled a drug trafficking network involved in the trafficking of precursor chemicals, particularly Pseudoephedrine.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is on the lookout for a Tamil film producer who the agency believes is the kingpin of a drug trafficking network busted by it. In a statement, the NCB said that it busted a drug trafficking network involved in precursor chemical trafficking and seized 50kg of Pseudoephedrine during a joint operation with the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Operations Branch. Three persons were arrested in this operation.

After sustained interrogation, they revealed that a total of 45 consignments were sent over the past 3 years by them containing approximately 3,500 kilograms of Pseudoephedrine valued at over Rs 2,000 cr in the international market. Pseudoephedrine is a key chemical used in manufacturing Methamphetamine -- also known as meth or crystal meth -- which is a highly demanded drug globally. Methamphetamine fetches nearly Rs 1.5 crore per kilogram in Australia and New Zealand.

According to sources, their drug trafficking network spanned across India, New Zealand, Australia, and Malaysia. NCB officials stated that they received information from customs authorities in New Zealand and police in Australia regarding significant shipments of pseudoephedrine being clandestinely concealed within desiccated coconut powder or health mixes destined for these countries. The agency is collaborating with authorities in New Zealand and Australia to dismantle the transnational network.

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), stated, "After receiving intelligence from the US Drug Enforcement Administration suggesting that the shipments originated from Delhi, a joint team comprising the Delhi police special cell and the NCB was formed. Following four months of extensive technical and field surveillance, it was discovered that these operatives had returned to Delhi and were attempting to dispatch another shipment to Australia."

Officials revealed that surveillance led them to a warehouse in West Delhi's Basai Darapur, where gang members were apprehended while attempting to conceal pseudoephedrine within a multigrain food mix for smuggling. Three gang members were arrested, and 50 kg of the chemical was seized.

Efforts are underway to nab the Tamil film producer, who according to the NCB is the mastermind of the nexus. The NCB wants to interrogate the producer so that the source of pseudoephedrine can be ascertained.