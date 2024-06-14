Kuwait fire tragedy: After Kochi, IAF plane carrying mortal remains of 14 Indians reaches Delhi (WATCH)

An IAF aircraft transporting the bodies of 14 out of the 45 Indians who perished in a tragic fire in Kuwait arrived in Delhi's Palam Technical Airport from Kochi on Friday.

An IAF aircraft transporting the bodies of 14 out of the 45 Indians who perished in a tragic fire in Kuwait arrived in Delhi's Palam Technical Airport from Kochi on Friday. BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders were present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Earlier, a C130J aircraft carrying all 45 bodies from the incident in Mangaf, Kuwait, touched down at Kochi International Airport at approximately 10:30 am. Thirty-one of the deceased were received at Kochi Airport by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Subsequently, the remaining 14 bodies were flown on the same aircraft to Delhi, operating as a domestic flight from Kochi, according to airport authorities.

On Friday morning, the special IAF aircraft departed from Kuwait en route to Kochi.

A devastating fire on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least 49 foreign workers and left 50 others injured. The tragic incident occurred at a seven-storey building in Mangaf, a southern city where 196 migrant workers were residing.

