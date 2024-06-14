Kuwait fire: 3 arrested after tragedy that killed 45 Indians, short circuit confirmed as cause of incident

Following the tragic fire in Kuwait that claimed the lives of 50 including 45 Indian nationals, authorities have detained three individuals, including foreigners, suspected of negligence related to the incident.

Kuwaiti authorities have detained three individuals on suspicion of manslaughter following a building fire that claimed the lives of 50 foreign workers, predominantly Indians, leading to widespread mourning among relatives and friends. The detainees include one Kuwaiti national and two foreign residents, suspected of negligence in adhering to security protocols and fire regulations, according to the public prosecution service. The General Fire Force attributed the blaze to an electrical fault in the guard's room on the ground floor, as confirmed during their investigation at the scene of the accident.

Kuwait, with a population exceeding four million, predominantly comprises foreigners, many from South and Southeast Asia engaged in construction and service sectors due to its oil wealth. The fire ignited early Wednesday morning at the base of a building in Mangaf, housing nearly 200 workers, predominantly migrant laborers from these regions.

According to a source in the fire department, many of the deceased and injured succumbed to smoke inhalation after becoming trapped in the building during the fire. Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef pledged on Wednesday to tackle issues of "labor overcrowding and neglect," and warned of potential closures for buildings that violate safety regulations.

In Manila, the Department of Migrant Workers reported that three Filipinos lost their lives due to smoke inhalation, while two others remained in critical condition. Additionally, six individuals managed to escape the incident unharmed.

"We are in touch with the families of all the affected (migrants), including the families of those two in critical condition and the families of the three fatalities," Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said in a statement.

The fire was among the most devastating incidents in Kuwait's history. Situated between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait possesses approximately seven percent of the world's known oil reserves. In a notable incident in 2009, 57 individuals lost their lives when a Kuwaiti woman, allegedly seeking revenge, set fire to a wedding party tent after her husband married a second wife.

