Kuwait fire tragedy: Emotions run high as political leaders pay tribute to 31 victims in Kochi (WATCH)

Kerala mourned and paid tributes to individuals from various states including 23 Malayalis who died in a fire in Kuwait. Their bodies were publicly displayed at Nedumbassery airport, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers paid respects with official honors.

Kochi: Kerala paid tribute to the 31 people who died including 23 Malayalis in the Kuwait fire, with emotions running high as the state mourned its tragic loss. All the bodies were placed for public viewing at a specially prepared site outside Nedumbassery airport on Friday (June 14). With solemn faces, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers laid wreaths and paid their last respects. Family members and relatives of the deceased, overwhelmed with grief, followed to pay their heartfelt tributes.

Officials reported that out of the 45 mortal remains transported by the IAF C30J aircraft, 31 were received at the Cochin airport. Among them, there were 23 individuals from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka.

Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF plane carrying mortal remains of Indians lands at Cochin airport (WATCH)

The final tributes were conducted with official police honors. Family members, unable to hold back their tears, were inconsolable, leaving those around them equally distressed and confused. After the public viewing, the bodies will be transported to their respective hometowns in ambulances.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated, "It was a huge tragedy for our country. Expatriates are considered the lifeline of Kerala. This is one of the biggest tragedies that has occurred for our expats. It brings unending misery to families who had high hopes for their loved ones abroad."

Vijayan specifically appealed to the Kuwaiti authorities to take decisive actions to prevent such tragedies and expressed optimism that adequate compensation would be provided to the victims.

His comments were made as he arrived at Kochi airport to receive the special Air Force aircraft transporting the mortal remains of 45 Indians who lost their lives in the tragic fire in Kuwait on June 12. The aircraft had just touched down at the airport.

Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum, Suresh Gopi, who was present at the airport to receive the mortal remains, expressed that both the state and central governments hold overseas workers in high esteem for their diligent efforts abroad.

"This tragedy is deeply distressing," he commented.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who accompanied the mortal remains on the IAF flight, and Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan also paid respects to the deceased.

According to airport authorities, the customs, immigration, and airport health office procedures for the 45 bodies were completed at CIAL itself.



Kuwait Fire Tragedy: 'Will visit houses of victims...' MoS Suresh Gopi cancels party events

Latest Videos