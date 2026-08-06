BRS leader KT Rama Rao hit out at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his frequent Delhi visits, questioning what the state has gained. KTR said Telangana needs to assert its rights and accused the Congress government of failing to fulfill its promises.

KTR Slams CM's Frequent Delhi Visits

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his frequent visits to New Delhi, questioning what tangible benefits Telangana had received from the trips and asserting that the state's interests should not be dependent on the Centre.

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Telangana ideologue Prof. K. Jayashankar, KTR alleged that the Chief Minister had visited Delhi 75 times in the last 32 months, averaging one visit every 13 days. He asked what these visits had achieved for Telangana and said the state needed leadership capable of "asserting its rights rather than seeking favours."

Recalling Prof. Jayashankar's vision, KTR said the late academic had always advocated self-respect, self-governance and political independence for Telangana. "Telangana needs independent leadership, not political subservience to Delhi," he remarked.

Concerns Over Water Rights and State Interests

KTR also expressed concern over issues relating to Telangana's water rights, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government was attempting to secure the cancellation of seven Telangana irrigation projects. He claimed that injustice was being done to the state through the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and said former minister T Harish Rao had already presented evidence on the issue.

The BRS leader further alleged that Telangana's interests were once again being influenced by national parties and maintained that the BRS remained the only political party formed exclusively to safeguard the state's interests. Targeting both the BJP and the Congress, KTR alleged that neither party had defended Telangana's interests in Parliament when remarks comparing the state's formation to Pakistan were made by a BJP MP.

He also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises on employment, development and financial management, claiming that its commitment to provide two lakh jobs within the first year had not been implemented.

Tributes to Prof. K. Jayashankar

Earlier, KTR paid floral tributes to the statue of Prof. Jayashankar at Telangana Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, he described the Telangana ideologue as an "encyclopedia" and a guiding force behind the statehood movement. He said Prof. Jayashankar firmly believed that Telangana could be achieved only under the leadership of BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Recalling the Telangana movement, KTR said Prof. Jayashankar had inspired activists with the belief that Telangana would eventually become a reality despite setbacks. He also highlighted the academic's role in presenting the historical, constitutional and political basis for Telangana statehood before national media and policymakers.

KTR said the BRS would continue to work towards fulfilling Prof. Jayashankar's vision and asserted that restoring KCR's leadership in Telangana would be the most meaningful tribute to the late ideologue.

Several senior BRS leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council G. Madhusudanachari, former ministers Jagadish Reddy and S. Niranjan Reddy, legislators and party functionaries attended the commemorative programme. (ANI)