Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with officials from the education ministry to review progress on issued directives and ongoing initiatives. He emphasised the need for timely execution to strengthen the education system at every level.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy to review the progress of previously issued directions and the implementation of ongoing initiatives.

In an X post, Joshi said he took stock of progress on various directives and emphasised the need for timely execution and effective follow-up.

The minister said the focus remains on strengthening the education system at every level.

"Held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasised the need for timely execution and effective follow-up, with a continued focus on strengthening the education system at every level," he said.

Review of CBSE Academic and Administrative Processes

Pralhad Joshi had held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy on August 24 to review key issues concerning the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with discussions focusing on strengthening academic, examination, and administrative processes.

"Convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to discuss issues pertaining to CBSE," Joshi had said in a post on X.

He noted that the meeting reviewed key priorities for strengthening CBSE's academic, examination, and administrative processes, with an emphasis on greater efficiency, transparency, and improved support for students and teachers.

"The meeting reviewed key priorities for strengthening CBSE's academic, examination, and administrative processes, with a focus on greater efficiency, transparency, and improved support for students and teachers," he added.

(ANI)