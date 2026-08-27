A Delhi court granted 3 days of police custody to Advocate Deepak Khatri, part of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team, under UAPA, extortion, and Arms Act charges. Arrested at IGI Airport, the court cited national security for the custodial probe.

A Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted 3 days of police custody of Advocate Deepak Khatri to the Delhi police crime branch in a case under UAPA, extortion and the Arms Act. Khatri is a member of the Legal team of Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been arrested by the Crime Branch and was produced before the court.

He was apprehended at IGI Airport on August 25.

Court's Rationale for Custody

While granting police custody, the court said Custodial interrogation is required as the allegations relate to National security and the nation itself.

Special Duty Judge Ajay Garg, after hearing submissions and previous antecedents, granted 3 days of police custody till August 29. "Thus, considering the gravity of the offence, criminal antecedents of the accused, the technicalities involved and in order to unearth the entire chain, I am satisfied that it is a fit case where the custodial interrogation of the accused is justified," the Special Judge said in the order passed on August 26.

The court ordered, "Accordingly, the aforesaid application is allowed. Accused Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri is remanded to 03 days police custody remand."

The court noted that the submissions of Delhi Police that the accused has been named by the co-accused persons in their disclosure statement. The allegations pertain to the UAP Act and a threat to national security and the nation itself. The court further noted that the applicant was previously also named in another case of similar nature registered by the Special Cell in 2023, as mentioned in the grounds of arrest.

The court directed accused be produced before the concerned court on 29.08.2026. Legal meeting, if sought, be provided for 30 minutes after every 24 hours in the presence of IO, if in Delhi. In view of the threat perception shown by the accused, the concerned is directed to ensure the safety of the accused during police custody, as per rules and as directed by the court.

Delhi Police Submissions

While seeking 5 days of police custody, Delhi Police stated that a case was registered by the Crime Branch on August 13, 2026, and raids were conducted across different states. During the raids, a total of 18 accused persons were arrested, and 32 illegal semi-automatic pistols, two sub-machine guns, and 363 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of accused persons.

Therefore, five days' custodial remand of accused Deer Nanda alias Deepak Khatri is sought for custodial interrogation regarding the transnational arms racket, the role of co-accused per and absconding associates. The police said that the remand is required for recovery of prohibited arms and ammunition at the instance of Deepak Khatri, to confront him with his mobile data, for detailed interrogation and for fair and effective investigation.

As per police investigation, it has been revealed that those sophisticated arms and ammunition were being collected to create terror amongst the general public by indiscriminate firing during large public gatherings during certain events.

Police said that the Chargesheet in the present case has already been filed against all the accused persons. The proceedings regarding LOC were initiated against the accused Deepak Khatri. On August 25, 2026, when the accused reached IGI airport, he was apprehended. After sustained interrogation, accused Deepak Nanda was arrested in the present case. Reasons of arrest and grounds of arrest were given to him in writing.

Police stated that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is involved in the international terror module established and run by Shahbaz Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora. He also disclosed that he can assist in a thorough investigation of the case and also help in the arrest of other involved persons and divulging the modus operandi used by criminals, the police said.

Defense Arguments

While opposing the remand application, the Counsel for the accused submitted that the accused has been falsely implicated in the present case just to deter him from pursuing his case wherein he was attacked by some persons in collusion of the police officials of the Crime Branch.

They further opposed the present application on the ground that, as per law laid down by the Supreme Court, the grounds of arrest and reason of arrest have to be communicated to the accused at least two hours prior to production of the accused before the court, which was not complied with. Thus, the accused is entitled to be released immediately.

It was also submitted that the accused was kept at a place where there is no CCTV coverage and thus, he has apprehension of being tortured and even apprehension of threat of life.

They further submitted that the applicant represented the co-accused persons in the instant case and regularly appeared before the court; despite the same, he was neither intimated nor served any notice, though, as per prosecution, his name cropped up in the disclosure statement of the co-accused on March 21, 2026 itself. (ANI)