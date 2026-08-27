The death toll from Himachal Pradesh's devastating monsoon has reached 244. Two 16-year-old youths drowned in Shimla's Pabbar river, taking the total drowning deaths to 11. The state has reported losses of over ₹1,176 crore.

The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 244 in 58 days, with the drowning of two 16-year-old youths in the Pabbar River in Shimla district's Rohru subdivision on Wednesday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The latest incident took the total number of drowning deaths reported across the state during the monsoon season to 11. The two youths, identified as Shiven Roshan, 16, son of Shishu Pal and a resident of Karasa, and Saksham, 16, son of Rajdev and a resident of Banoti, had gone to the Pabbar River to bathe when they ventured into deep water and drowned, officials said.

Their bodies were recovered during a joint search and rescue operation involving local residents, police, the local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). According to Rohru Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmesh Ramautra, local resident Mangta Ram Dogra of Kotdu (Karasa) recovered the body of one of the youths, while the second body was recovered with the assistance of the NDRF team. The administration has provided immediate relief to the families of both deceased youths as per the applicable rules and assured them of all possible assistance.

State-Wide Monsoon Toll

According to the SEOC, the cumulative death toll from June 30 to August 26 stands at 244. Of these, 101 deaths were attributed directly to weather-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods and drowning incidents, while 143 people died in road accidents during the period. A total of 370 people have been injured, while 39 people remain missing, the SEOC data showed.

Infrastructure Damage and Financial Loss

The prolonged monsoon has also caused extensive damage to the state's road, power and water infrastructure. As of Wednesday evening, 82 roads remained blocked across Himachal Pradesh. Mandi was the worst affected district with 37 road closures, followed by Kullu with 20, Kangra with seven, and Sirmaur and Chamba with five each. Restoration work is also underway on five disrupted distribution transformer (DTR) units and 13 water supply schemes across the state, with Shimla and Kangra among the affected districts.

The state government has estimated cumulative losses to public and private property at more than ₹1,17,622 lakh (around ₹1,176 crore) since the onset of the monsoon. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) have borne a major share of the infrastructure damage. Relief, road restoration and other rehabilitation operations continue across the affected districts, officials said.