Himachal Pradesh government to remove caste-related columns from school and college admission forms starting next academic session to prevent feelings of inferiority or superiority among children, announced CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state government has decided to remove caste-related columns from admission forms and college prospectuses starting from the next academic session Speaking to reporters on the fifth day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Monsoon Session, Sukhu said the decision had been taken after discussions in commission meetings and would apply to students from pre-nursery to college.

"We have decided that from next year, when a child fills an admission form, there will be no column asking for caste. If a student wants to avail a benefit under a particular government scheme, they can mention their caste for that purpose," the Chief Minister said.

He said the government wanted to prevent children from developing any feelings of inferiority or superiority because of caste identification in school records. "If we create such feelings among children right from school, it is not good for society. Therefore, caste-related columns will not be there in school admission forms or college prospectuses," Sukhu said.

CM Sukhu on Political Row with BJP

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters on the fifth day of the ten-day Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, amid continuing political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over the issue concerning National Song.

Sukhu accused the BJP of first committing a mistake and then making various statements to justify it. "The BJP has made a mistake. Now, to correct its mistake, it is making all kinds of statements," he said.

Sukhu alleged that the BJP had disrespected the National Anthem by raising questions over the manner it was sung. "We have said that the BJP has insulted the National Anthem. How did it insult it? Everyone sang the National Anthem, but raising a finger at it afterwards is itself an insult," he said.

He said the same principle applied to the National Song and accused the BJP of failing to respect the established traditions and conventions of the Assembly. "If the BJP does not respect the traditions of the House, it will find itself confused in this manner," Sukhu said.

Responding to questions about the privilege notice issued by the BJP, the Chief Minister said notices were part of the legislative process and alleged that the opposition had made false claims. He said the government would also take appropriate action against those who, according to him, had made false statements.

New Recruitment Policies Announced

Sukhu also announced a policy decision concerning recruitment in the state's medical colleges, stating that there would be no fresh recruitment through outsourcing. He said existing outsourced employees would continue, but no new appointments would be made through the outsourcing system.

"From now on, there will be no outsourced recruitment in medical colleges. Those who have already been appointed on an outsourced basis will continue, but there will be no new appointments," he said.

The Chief Minister said even vacant posts created after outsourced staff nurses left their jobs would not be filled through fresh outsourcing. Instead, recruitment would be carried out through regular and scheme-based appointments.

He said the objective was to gradually eliminate the problems associated with outsourced employment and provide workers with greater job security. "Only regular and scheme-based recruitment will be done. Scheme-based appointments will be made through the concerned agencies, and in the coming period there should be no difficulty in regularizing them," Sukhu said.

On the recruitment of teachers for CBSE schools, the Chief Minister said the government had set September 30 as the deadline for completing the recruitment process. "We have set September 30 as the deadline for the recruitment of teachers for CBSE schools. The work is progressing very rapidly," he said.

Sukhu said results for several teacher recruitment categories had already been declared, including English, Mathematics, Zoology, Chemistry, and Biology. He added that recruitment for music teachers would also be initiated.

The Chief Minister further stated that candidates who had already appeared for interviews and had been selected, including principals and teachers, would be appointed without unnecessary delay. "I have given instructions that those teachers who have appeared for interviews and have been selected, as well as principals who have been selected, should be appointed in the CBSE schools after completing the necessary process," he said.

Asked about BJP criticism that the Congress government talks about women's empowerment but has no woman represented in the cabinet, Sukhu did not rule out the possibility of greater women's representation in the future. He indicated that the issue could be considered later, without making any immediate commitment regarding a cabinet expansion or appointment. (ANI)

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