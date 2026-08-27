Gujarat's Food Security Scheme saw beneficiary numbers grow from 1.4M in 2022-23 to 3.9M in 2025-26. The govt distributed lakhs of metric tonnes of wheat, rice, and grains, spending thousands of lakhs of rupees to strengthen food security.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramanbhai Solanki has said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has taken various measures to further strengthen food security. As part of these measures, beneficiaries have been provided wheat, rice, sugar, edible oil, gram and coarse grains either free of cost or at subsidised rates during various festivals and every month, according to a release.

Beneficiary Growth Over Years

Under the Food Security Scheme, 306,026 families comprising 1,448,943 beneficiaries were covered during 2022-23. In 2023-24, the number of beneficiary families increased to 563,406, covering 2,543,101 people. During 2024-25, 749,252 families comprising 3,453,403 beneficiaries availed the benefits. In 2025-26, the state government provided foodgrain benefits to 920,610 families, covering a total of 3,965,325 beneficiaries, the release said.

Foodgrain Distribution Data

According to the foodgrain distribution data for the last five years, 26.91 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 12.57 lakh metric tonnes of rice were distributed during 2021-22. In 2022-23, the state distributed 12.66 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 22.70 lakh metric tonnes of rice. During 2023-24, 9.20 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, 11.03 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 1.28 lakh metric tonnes of coarse grains were distributed. In 2024-25, beneficiaries received 10.48 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, 11.35 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 0.84 lakh metric tonnes of coarse grains. During 2025-26, the government distributed 8.76 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, 10.45 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 0.88 lakh metric tonnes of coarse grains.

State Expenditure on Foodgrains

The state government spent a total of Rs 11,118.10 lakh on foodgrain distribution during 2021-22, including Rs 6,640.04 lakh on wheat and Rs 4,478.06 lakh on rice. In 2022-23, the expenditure stood at Rs 11,677.77 lakh, comprising Rs 3,227.92 lakh for wheat and Rs 8,449.85 lakh for rice. During 2023-24, the government spent Rs 6,761.85 lakh, including Rs 2,478.02 lakh on wheat and Rs 4,283.83 lakh on rice. In 2024-25, the expenditure on wheat was Rs 3,111.41 lakh, while Rs 4,554.53 lakh was spent on rice, taking the total expenditure to Rs 7,665.94 lakh. During 2025-26, the state government spent Rs 2,600.75 lakh on wheat and Rs 4,400.50 lakh on rice, amounting to a total expenditure of Rs 7,001.25 lakh.

The Food and Civil Supplies Corporation said the state government has ensured that foodgrains reach needy beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner. (ANI)