BRS leader KT Rama Rao extended support to the family of a 21-year-old nurse who died under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad. KTR assured them of justice and said the party would stand by them. Other BRS leaders also visited the family.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday extended support to the family of the young woman who was allegedly raped and subsequently died in an incident in Hyderabad. He spoke to the grieving family over the phone, consoled them and assured them that the BRS would stand by them in every possible way.

Details of the Case

On Sunday, a 21-year-old nurse was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room in the Pahadishareef area, with police suspecting that she may have been assaulted by unidentified persons. The deceased was identified as Vuke Shirisha, who was working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital in Thukkuguda and was residing in the residential rooms of the hospital along with her friends, according to Shamshabad Police.

BRS Offers Support

BRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former Ashwaraopeta MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao also visited the victim’s family on Wednesday. They conveyed their deepest condolences and offered moral support to the family.

During the visit, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra called KTR and facilitated a conversation between him and the family members, according to BRS. The family urged KTR to ensure that the accused in the case was severely punished and that justice was delivered to them.

KTR assured the family that he would raise the incident in the Assembly and make every effort to ensure justice for them. He said BRS leaders had visited the family to provide them with courage and support during the difficult time and reiterated that the party would stand by them until justice was secured. On the occasion, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra provided financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the victim’s family. Several BRS leaders and local public representatives were present during the visit.

Police Investigation and Victim's Background

According to the police, Shirisha was a native of Chowtigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago along with her friend Kaka Sarika, also aged 21 and working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital.

According to Shamshabad Police, on Saturday at around 2:30 pm, Sarika telephoned the complainant and informed her that Shirisha had not come out of her room since morning. Despite knocking on the door several times, Shirisha did not respond. The police said that Shirisha's friends subsequently entered the room through a window and found her lying dead with bleeding injuries on her face. The complainant then reached the room and observed Shirisha's body. Based on the complaint, it was suspected that some unidentified persons might have assaulted Shirisha and killed her by beating her with an unknown object, police said. (ANI)