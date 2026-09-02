Telangana CM Revanth Reddy called for making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, stating it would be a true tribute to the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said it was YSR's last wish and Rahul's leadership is a 'historical necessity' for India.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that making Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India would be a true tribute to the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), and asserted that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership was a “historical necessity” for the country at a challenging juncture. Addressing the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Awards 2026 ceremony in New Delhi, Revanth Reddy recalled YSR’s leadership and his long-cherished wish to see Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that after taking oath as Chief Minister for the second time, YSR had declared that his life’s goal was to see Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister. "However, YSR passed away before his wish could be fulfilled."

Making Rahul Gandhi PM a Tribute to YSR

“The people of the country are facing hardships. At such a time, a leader must stand by the people. At this historic juncture, the country needs a strong leader, and Rahul Gandhi is that leader,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister is a tribute to YSR. To fulfil his final wish, we must ensure that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister in the upcoming elections,” he said, calling upon party leaders and workers to work together under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Fulfilling YSR's Vision for Telangana

Revanth Reddy also stressed the need to take forward YSR’s vision for irrigation development in Telangana. He credited the former Chief Minister with launching major projects, including Pranahita-Chevella, Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation and the SLBC tunnel projects.

“These projects are currently stalled. We will complete them and dedicate them to the people of Telangana,” he announced.

Congress's Legacy of Development and Welfare

The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of former Congress leaders to the country’s development and welfare. He said the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, accorded high priority to education and irrigation. Under Nehru’s leadership, India transformed from a country facing severe food shortages into a food-exporting nation, he said.

Revanth Reddy highlighted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s initiatives for farmers, including the introduction of Minimum Support Price (MSP), agricultural reforms and the distribution of assigned lands to the poor. He also credited Sonia Gandhi with introducing the Food Security Act to ensure food security for citizens.

The Chief Minister said the Congress party had launched the Public Distribution System (PDS) and supplied essential commodities through ration shops. At present, 3.48 crore people in Telangana were receiving quality rice through the public distribution system, he said.

YSR's Pro-Farmer Legacy

Revanth Reddy recalled YSR’s pro-farmer measures, saying that the former Chief Minister had earned a special place in the hearts of people by issuing the first order providing free electricity to farmers, waiving electricity arrears worth ₹1,300 crore and withdrawing cases against farmers.

He said YSR’s vision of welfare, irrigation development and support for farmers would continue to guide the Telangana government.

Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, was an Indian politician. He served as the 14th chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.