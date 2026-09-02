Hanuman Garhi priest Mahant Raju Das welcomed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as Ram Temple Trust CEO. He urged him to ensure worship follows Vaishnav traditions and for the trust to adopt all gaushalas and provide meals for devotees in Ayodhya.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (retired) as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying the armed forces veteran was “fortunate” to get the opportunity to work at the Ram Temple. Das urged Mishra to ensure that worship at the temple is conducted according to Vaishnav traditions and called for all gaushalas in Ayodhya to be adopted by the Trust.

Speaking about the appointment, Das said, "On behalf of the sadhus, I would like to urge the CEO to ensure that the worship there is as per Vaishnav traditions. All gaushalas of Ayodhya should be adopted by the Trust and the Ram Temple should arrange meals for all devotees coming to Ayodhya."

Trust Appoints New CEO and Trustees

His comments came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Congress Raises Concerns

Also, on new trustees and first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Congress MP Kumari Selja said, "I don't know about others but the CEO is a (retired) Air Marshal. He was dedicated to protecting the nation. We hope that he will do good work. But we don't know the background of the others. We saw what happened earlier. There was theft right under their nose, before the Govt. There has been no answer to that so far. There was a so-called SIT. We still don't know where the crores of rupees went. It must have gone to just one place."

About the New CEO

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted for selection of the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership experience and has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

Priest Criticises Swara Bhasker’s Remarks

Meanwhile, Raju Das criticised actor Swara Bhasker’s remarks concerning the traditional practice of “Jauhar”. Criticising her comments, he said that a person who had, in his view, caused damage to society should not comment on Hindu women and religious traditions.

Das questioned Bhasker’s understanding of Sanatan principles and said, “She has accepted Islam. She’s not a Sanatani. Then what would she know about Sanatan principles?”

Drawing a comparison with his own approach to other religions, Das said he would not comment on Islam if he did not have adequate knowledge of its principles. He described Bhasker’s remarks on Jauhar as “very unfortunate”. "Someone who has already damaged society so much, someone with such character, can’t comment on our mothers and sisters. She has accepted Islam. She’s not a sanatani. Then what would she know about sanatan principles?" he added. (ANI)

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