    Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand

    Stephin V. Pereira contracted rabies after getting scratches from a dog's nails. As a dog lover, she used to feed stray dogs near her house in Thiruvananthapuram. However, her life could not be saved.

    Kerala woman who fed strays dies of rabies after dog scratches her hand
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Rabies cases are being reported from all throughout Kerala amid worries about the stray dog problem. A 49-year-old dog lover who used to feed stray animals is the most recent victim.

    Stephin V. Pereira, who had been feeding stray dogs, contracted rabies last Sunday after getting scratches from a dog's nails. She was a native of Anchuthengu near Chirayinkeezhu in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

    On June 9, while caring for her brother at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Stephin began to exhibit symptoms of rabies. She admitted that one of the stray dogs she was feeding had scratched her hand when the doctors asked about the probable causes. 

    It is unclear whether the woman sought medical treatment when she was injured by the dog.

    Though she was soon admitted for treatment, her life could not be saved, and died on Sunday evening. The cause of the death was clarified on Friday (June 17) night.

    In a similar case, a person identified as Mohammad Rafi (48) died due to rabies after being bitten by a wild cat. The deceased is a native of Kollam. He was a tapping worker and the man was bitten on the face by a wild cat on May 22.

    He was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after showing symptoms of rabies and passed away on June 14. SIAD confirmed the rabies infection in the samples sent from the hospital. 

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
