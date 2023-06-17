12 days on, certificate forgery case accused ex-SFI leader K Vidya still absconding

K Vidya, a former leader of the SFI and the accused in the case involving the faked experience certificates, has been missing for 12 days. Police believe the suspect is in Kerala's northern region. The police had been unable to find her for more than 12 days, despite increasing their investigation team to include cyber cell experts.

Kochi: The accused in the experience certificate forgery case and former SFI leader K Vidya has been absconding for 12 days ever since the incident came to light. The police expect that the accused is in the Northern part of Kerala. Even after expanding the investigation team with cyber cell experts, the police have failed to trace her for over 12 days.

Meanwhile, the collegiate education team found that Vidya had produced a fake certificate at Karinthalam Government College. Based on this, action will be recommended against Vidya including recovery of salary. At the same time, the Agali police have informed the High Court that the collection of evidence in the forgery case has been completed. The Agali police went again to the Attappady Government College to gather evidence.

The Kalady University Syndicate sub-committee meeting is being held today for the first time amid the Ph.D. admission controversy.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has asked the High Court not to grant anticipatory bail to Vidya. The court will review her plea for anticipatory bail on June 20.

Vidya is said to have claimed her innocence and denied any misconduct in her bail appeal. The argument emphasized how she had been targeted for political reasons. She also assured the High Court to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The case pertains to Vidya applying for the post of guest lecturer in a government college using the forged experience certificates of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam.

The incident came to light when she appeared for an interview at the Attappady Government College. The authorities found suspicion in the documents produced following which they alerted the Maharaja's college. This document was also submitted for the appointment of temporary teachers in the college. Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Vidya on the complaint of Maharaja's College Principal.

In the forged certificates, it showed that Vidya was teaching as a Guest Lecturer at Maharaja's College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On checking the records, the college had not sought the services of a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the previous ten years.