Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: The IMD has predicted rainfall in isolated areas today with thunder and lightning. Heavy rainfall means when an area receives rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

    Kerala news live August 30 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 8:05 AM IST

    8.28 AM: Kerala's Bevco outlets sell liquor worth Rs 116 crore on Onam eve

    The Kerala government made at least Rs 116 crore from the sale of liquor on the eve of Onam. On Monday, August 28, it is speculated that an outlet in the Thrissur district's Irinjalakuda made the highest liquor sale, bringing in an estimated Rs. 1.06 crore. Ashramam in Kollam came in second with a Rs. 1.01 crore gain.

    8.15 AM: CPM leader Sarojini Balanandan passes away

    Former CPM state committee member Sarojini Balanandan passed away on Tuesday in Kochi. She was 86. Sarojini was the wife of former CPM Politburo member late E Balanandan. Sarojini had served as the state president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (Aidwa).

    8.05 AM:  Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    In a relief for the state amid soaring temperature, the IMD has predicted rainfall with thunder and lightning in isolated places today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details AJR

    'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

    Chandrayaan 3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Recent Stories

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ring of fire in October RBA

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ‘ring of fire’ in October; read details

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos) RBA

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos)

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra ATG EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, quotes, greetings, Whatsapp messages and Facebook quotes and Instagram quotes MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan wishes: Here are quotes, Images, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook and Instagram status

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon