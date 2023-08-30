Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

Kerala News LIVE: The IMD has predicted rainfall in isolated areas today with thunder and lightning. Heavy rainfall means when an area receives rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

8.28 AM: Kerala's Bevco outlets sell liquor worth Rs 116 crore on Onam eve

The Kerala government made at least Rs 116 crore from the sale of liquor on the eve of Onam. On Monday, August 28, it is speculated that an outlet in the Thrissur district's Irinjalakuda made the highest liquor sale, bringing in an estimated Rs. 1.06 crore. Ashramam in Kollam came in second with a Rs. 1.01 crore gain.

8.15 AM: CPM leader Sarojini Balanandan passes away

Former CPM state committee member Sarojini Balanandan passed away on Tuesday in Kochi. She was 86. Sarojini was the wife of former CPM Politburo member late E Balanandan. Sarojini had served as the state president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (Aidwa).

8.05 AM: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

In a relief for the state amid soaring temperature, the IMD has predicted rainfall with thunder and lightning in isolated places today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.