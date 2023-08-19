Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details

    Indian Railways have announced a special train for Onam from Mumbai to Nagercoil through Kerala. The train would travel the Konkan route from Panvel to Nagercoil, stopping in Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and return.

    Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Mumbai Malayalees can now rejoice as Indian Railways have announced a special train for Onam from Mumbai to Nagercoil through Kerala. The train would travel the Konkan route from Panvel to Nagercoil, stopping in Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and return. The train will depart Nagercoil on September 22, 29, and October 5 at 11:35 AM and reach Panvel at 10:45 PM the next day. The train will leave Panvel on September 24, 31, and October 7 at 12:10 AM, arriving in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 AM the following day.

    Thiruvananthapuram or the nearby Kochuveli often serves as the final station for Kerala-specific trains. To help commuters from Kerala, the railways announced the Onam special to Nagercoil.

    Nagercoil-Panvel
    The train will start from Nagercoil at 11.35 am on Tuesdays (August 22, 29, and September 5) to reach its destination by 10.45 pm on Wednesdays.

    Panvel-Nagercoil
    The train will start from Panvel at 12.30 am on Thursdays (August 24, 31, and September 7) to reach Nagercoil at 10 am on Fridays.

    The train will have stops at the Maharashtra stations of Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, and Sawantwadi Road. It will have stops in Kerala at Kasaragod, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayamkulam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

    Meanwhile, the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express (16307) train will leave Alappuzha at 3.50 pm starting on Sunday, August 20. The previous departure time for this train was 2:50 PM. The new arrival times for the train are 5:20 PM in Ernakulam and 7:47 PM in Shoranur.

    The biweekly trains between Ernakulam-Velankanni and Tirupati-Kollam have received sanction from the Railway Board. The Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express has also been extended, and it now includes Thoothukudi.

    The Ernakulam Velankanni service will run on Mondays and Saturdays, with the return trip taking place on Tuesdays and Sundays. It was originally operating as a special service with the number 06361, but has since received the new number 16361. The train will leave at 12:35 PM and arrive in Velankanni at 5:50 AM the following day. Train 16362, which will take passengers back, would leave Velankanni at 6:30 PM and arrive in Ernakulam at 12 PM the following day.

    The Tirupati-Kollam service will depart from Tirupati on Tuesdays and Fridays, returning on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will leave Tirupati at 2:40 PM and arrive in Kollam at 6:20 AM the next day by travelling via Salem, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kottayam. The return trip departs at 10 AM and arrives in Tirupati at 3:20 AM.
     

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    India, China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Kerala News LIVE 19 August 2023 major highlights devlopments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next few hours

    Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

    Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

    Chandrayaan 3: Know why ISRO is sending Rover Pragyan to South Pole, National Emblem on Moon and more

    Chandrayaan-3: Know why ISRO is sending Rover Pragyan to South Pole, National Emblem on Moon and more

    Recent Stories

    India China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    India, China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    National Potato Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Potato Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Selena Gomez confesses having big crush on THIS MCU star; Know details vma

    Selena Gomez confesses having big crush on THIS MCU star; Know details

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    International Orangutan Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Orangutan Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon