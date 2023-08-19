Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details

Indian Railways have announced a special train for Onam from Mumbai to Nagercoil through Kerala. The train would travel the Konkan route from Panvel to Nagercoil, stopping in Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and return.

Mumbai Malayalees can now rejoice as Indian Railways have announced a special train for Onam from Mumbai to Nagercoil through Kerala. The train would travel the Konkan route from Panvel to Nagercoil, stopping in Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and return. The train will depart Nagercoil on September 22, 29, and October 5 at 11:35 AM and reach Panvel at 10:45 PM the next day. The train will leave Panvel on September 24, 31, and October 7 at 12:10 AM, arriving in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 AM the following day.

Thiruvananthapuram or the nearby Kochuveli often serves as the final station for Kerala-specific trains. To help commuters from Kerala, the railways announced the Onam special to Nagercoil.

Nagercoil-Panvel

The train will start from Nagercoil at 11.35 am on Tuesdays (August 22, 29, and September 5) to reach its destination by 10.45 pm on Wednesdays.

Panvel-Nagercoil

The train will start from Panvel at 12.30 am on Thursdays (August 24, 31, and September 7) to reach Nagercoil at 10 am on Fridays.

The train will have stops at the Maharashtra stations of Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, and Sawantwadi Road. It will have stops in Kerala at Kasaragod, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayamkulam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express (16307) train will leave Alappuzha at 3.50 pm starting on Sunday, August 20. The previous departure time for this train was 2:50 PM. The new arrival times for the train are 5:20 PM in Ernakulam and 7:47 PM in Shoranur.

The biweekly trains between Ernakulam-Velankanni and Tirupati-Kollam have received sanction from the Railway Board. The Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express has also been extended, and it now includes Thoothukudi.

The Ernakulam Velankanni service will run on Mondays and Saturdays, with the return trip taking place on Tuesdays and Sundays. It was originally operating as a special service with the number 06361, but has since received the new number 16361. The train will leave at 12:35 PM and arrive in Velankanni at 5:50 AM the following day. Train 16362, which will take passengers back, would leave Velankanni at 6:30 PM and arrive in Ernakulam at 12 PM the following day.

The Tirupati-Kollam service will depart from Tirupati on Tuesdays and Fridays, returning on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will leave Tirupati at 2:40 PM and arrive in Kollam at 6:20 AM the next day by travelling via Salem, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kottayam. The return trip departs at 10 AM and arrives in Tirupati at 3:20 AM.

