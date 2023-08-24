Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trouble mounts for CPM MLA AC Moideen; ED claims benami loans disbursed in Karuvannur bank on his order

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen is directly involved in the disbursement of benami loans in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Ltd.

    Trouble mounts for CPM MLA AC Moideen; ED claims benami loans disbursed in Karuvannur bank on his order anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (Aug 22) conducted search operations in accordance with PMLA 2022 to investigate benamis and beneficiaris who swindled more than Rs 150 crore in bank funds from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. The searches and raids were conducted at 5 locations in Kerala. The Kerala Police filed FIRs saying that the accused were embezzling public funds and that more than one loan had been granted to the same person against the bank loan cap while being secured by the same asset. Based on these FIRs, the ED initiated an investigation.

    According to a press release by the ED, "On the instructions of certain persons, who were District level leaders and committee members of certain political party and governed the Bank, loans were disbursed by the Bank Manager through the agent in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge and laundered to the benefit of Accused."

    The investigation also revealed that several of these Benami loans were disbursed under the direction of Kunnamkulam MLA and CPI(M) leader A.C. Moideen. Two orders were issued during the search operations, freezing bank deposits and FDs totaling Rs. 28 lakhs that were discovered to be in the custody of A.C. Moideen and his wife. Additionally, searches resulted in the confiscation of 36 properties worth a total of Rs. 15 crore that were considered to be criminal proceeds.

    The ED carried out similar raids in August of last year at six locations, including a bank branch in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, and attached assets worth Rs. 30.70 crore of Bijoy A. K., a commission agent for the bank.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 12 dead amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, roads blocked; Houses collapse due to landslide WATCH AJR

    Over 12 dead amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, roads blocked; Houses collapse due to landslide | WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-484 August 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-484 August 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus anr

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days AJR

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

    Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur

    Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur

    Recent Stories

    Football Saudi Pro League 2023/24: Tension rises between Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo osf

    Saudi Pro League 2023/24: Tension rises between Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo

    7 daily habits for silky and shinier hair gcw eai

    7 daily habits for silky and shinier hair

    Over 12 dead amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, roads blocked; Houses collapse due to landslide WATCH AJR

    Over 12 dead amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, roads blocked; Houses collapse due to landslide | WATCH

    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details vma

    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to allow users to create groups without naming them gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to allow users to create groups without naming them

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon