Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government made at least Rs 116 crore from the sale of liquor on the eve of Onam. On Monday, August 28, it was speculated that an outlet in the Thrissur district's Irinjalakuda made the highest liquor sale, bringing in an estimated Rs. 1.06 crore. Ashramam in Kollam came in second with a Rs. 1.01 crore gain. The ninth day of the Onam festival, Uthradam, fell on Monday, with Thiruvonam falling the next day.

Initial estimates place the state's overall alcohol sales this year at Rs 4 crore more than the total sales on Uthradam day last year, which totalled Rs 112 crore. However, Yogesh Gupta, managing director of Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation), stated that the data are not final and that the sales revenue will probably rise when the final turnover is computed.

The Bevco outlets will remain closed for three days and bars will remain closed for two days. However, both will be open today on the occasion of Avittam. Bevco is generally closed during the day of Onam and the fourth Onam. It is also because the government offices are closed during Thiruvonam. The fourth Onam (Chathayam) will be a dry day in the state as it is Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti.

Bevco had earlier sent out a circular to its outlets asking staff to make sure that customers do not experience any difficulties when purchasing liquor. This was done in anticipation of a rise in liquor sales following the festival season.