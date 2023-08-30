Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore

    Thrissur's Irinjalakuda made the highest liquor sale, bringing in an estimated Rs.1.06 crore. Ashramam in Kollam came in second with a Rs.1.01 crore gain during Onam. 

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government made at least Rs 116 crore from the sale of liquor on the eve of Onam. On Monday, August 28, it was speculated that an outlet in the Thrissur district's Irinjalakuda made the highest liquor sale, bringing in an estimated Rs. 1.06 crore. Ashramam in Kollam came in second with a Rs. 1.01 crore gain. The ninth day of the Onam festival, Uthradam, fell on Monday, with Thiruvonam falling the next day. 

    Initial estimates place the state's overall alcohol sales this year at Rs 4 crore more than the total sales on Uthradam day last year, which totalled Rs 112 crore. However, Yogesh Gupta, managing director of Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation), stated that the data are not final and that the sales revenue will probably rise when the final turnover is computed. 

    The Bevco outlets will remain closed for three days and bars will remain closed for two days. However, both will be open today on the occasion of Avittam. Bevco is generally closed during the day of Onam and the fourth Onam. It is also because the government offices are closed during Thiruvonam. The fourth Onam (Chathayam) will be a dry day in the state as it is Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti. 

    Bevco had earlier sent out a circular to its outlets asking staff to make sure that customers do not experience any difficulties when purchasing liquor. This was done in anticipation of a rise in liquor sales following the festival season.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live August 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details AJR

    'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

    Chandrayaan 3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    Recent Stories

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more RBA

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ring of fire in October RBA

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ‘ring of fire’ in October; read details

    Kerala news live August 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos) RBA

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos)

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon