Kerala: Teen dies after car overturns while overtaking police vehicle; Three officials transferred

Farhas, a 17-year-old boy died after his car overturned while trying to overtake a police vehicle in Kumbala, Kasaragod. Three police officers have been transferred to Kanhangad police highway.

Kasaragod: A student who was receiving treatment after having his car flip over has died. The accident occurred while he was attempting to get past the police officers at Kumbala in Kasaragod district. The deceased Farhas (17) was a Kannur native and a plus-two student of Angadimogar Government higher secondary school.

The accident happened while he was overtaking the police vehicle when travelling with his friends. His car overturned and he suffered severe spinal injuries. The incident has erupted protests by the Muslim League and action has been taken against the policemen including a sub-inspector. In a complaint to the chief minister, the family claimed that a police chase was what caused the accident.

Sub Inspector Rajith and CPOs Deepu and Ranjith were transferred. The police said the officers were transferred as part of an investigation.

It is alleged that the police chased the students for about five kilometers and this caused the accident. The CCTV footage of the police chase was also released earlier. The family of Farhas has demanded a judicial inquiry. They also alleged that the policemen were drunk while chasing Farhas and his friends.

