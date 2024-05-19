Hoax bomb threat at Dadar McDonald's: Mumbai Police conduct investigation, find no explosives

Upon receiving the threat, Mumbai Police swiftly deployed resources to address the situation. Officers conducted a thorough search of the McDonald's premises and its surroundings, but no suspicious objects or activities were found.

The Mumbai Police Control Room on Sunday (May 19) received an alarming call about a possible bomb threat targetting a McDonald's outlet in the busy Dadar area. The anonymous caller claimed to have overheard two individuals on a bus discussing plans to detonate an explosive device at the popular fast-food restaurant.

Upon receiving the threat, Mumbai Police swiftly deployed resources to address the situation. Officers conducted a thorough search of the McDonald's premises and its surroundings, but no suspicious objects or activities were found.

This incident follows a similar scare in April when a bomb threat call targetted Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 1. The hoax call, made by an unidentified individual, warned of a bomb at the terminal, prompting immediate police action.

The police registered a case based on a complaint by Gitanjali Nerurkar, a senior executive officer at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). According to the FIR, Nerurkar received a call on her duty phone from an unknown number.

The caller, without identifying himself, said "Terminal 1 Bomb" and claimed to be calling from "Navpada" in an English accent. The caller then reiterated the threat, mentioning "Terminal 1, Gate no. 1," before hanging up with a cryptic "Best of luck."

