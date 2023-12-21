Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala writes to President, Centre against Governor alleging of not fulfilling duties

    Kerala News LIVE: The state government has sent a letter to the President and the PM alleging that the Governor is not fulfilling his duties in the state.

    Kerala news live 21 December 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    10:45 am: Police officer commits suicide in Thrissur

    A policeman commits suicide in Thrissur. C.P. O. Adish (40), a native of Perumballissery and a driver at Thrissur AR Camp, was found hanging. He served as a driver in the city police control room and had been on an extended vacation. The details surrounding this unfortunate incident are indeed disheartening.

    10.00 AM: SFI takes control of gate of the Senate Hall

    The SFI has taken control of the premises of the Senate Hall of the Calicut University.  People are only allowed to pass by identifying their names. UDF senate members said that the police are watching as spectators. Vice Chancellor MK Jayaraj reached the Senate Hall. The meeting of the Senate members was scheduled today. 

    Praveen Kumar
    Manoj C
    Harish. AV
    Balan Putheri
    Afzal Guru
    Ashwin

    Alleging that they were Sangh Parivar nominees, the SFI stopped and kept the members outside.

    9.30 AM: Kerala writes to President, Centre against Governor alleging of not fulfilling duties

    The Kerala government has sent a letter to the President of India and the Prime Minister alleging that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is not fulfilling his duties of the state. The letter also stated that the Governor is constantly violating protocols. This is now a very serious step on the part of the state in the long-standing dispute between the governor and the government. The government is criticizing the Governor for not fulfilling his duties by blocking the bills passed by the Assembly without signing them. 

    9:05 am: Kerala reports 300 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths confirmed

    The Health Ministry confirmed 300 new fresh COVID cases in the state on December 20. The Health Ministry has confirmed three deaths.

    9:01 am: Three people held for kidnapping migrant workers' kids in Ernakulam

    The police arrested the gang responsible for the kidnapping of two children of guest workers from Ernakulam's Vaddakekara. The suspects, identified as Raham Ali, Jahad Ali, and Samnas, all natives of Assam, have been arrested. The victims were five and three-year-old children of an Assamese couple residing in Vaddakekara. The abduction was carried out under the leadership of a distant relative named Sahida.

    8:47 am: Water level at Mullaperiyar dam decreases to 139.90 feet 

    The water level at Mullaperiyar has reached 139.90 feet, nearing its maximum storage capacity of 142 feet. Currently, the rise in water level is gradual, following a decrease in water flow.

    8:42 am: Vehicle carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Idukki

    A vehicle carrying Ayyappa devotees overturned at Chenkara in Idukki. Eight people were injured in the accident, and one person is reported to be in critical condition. The group involved in the accident is from Tamil Nadu.

    8:30 am: KSU to march towards police headquarters office today

    The KSU will hold a march to protest the police brutality against those protesting against the Nava Kerala Sadas. The march is scheduled to the office of police headquarters at 10:00 am. Security has been beefed up in and around the police headquarters.

    8:23 am: Health workers face shortage in Kerala as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

    As the number of COVID-19 cases is reported in the state again and the number of infected people is increasing, the shortage of health workers in government hospitals is creating a huge crisis. According to KGMOA, the lack of doctors and nurses in proportion to the number of patients is creating severe labor pressure.

    8.15 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Of 28803 complaints received in Kannur, only 4827 solved

    It is estimated that only 17 percent of the complaints received by the Nava Kerala Sadas in the Kannur district have been resolved so far. Out of a total of 28803 complaints received from the constituencies of the district, 4827 were resolved. Most of the complaints were resolved in the cooperation department.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
