Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has agreed to roll out special services to Kerala from Dec 22 to 24 along with the Christmas holidays. This comes amid the intervention of Congress MP KC Venugopal.

Bengaluru: Congress MP KC Venugopal intervened to solve the travel plight of Keralites from Karnataka. In a meeting with Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Venugopal brought up the matter to find a solution. KC Venugopal informed that based on the meeting Karnataka SRTC has decided to run 59 additional special services.

Also read: Private buses hike ticket rates to Kerala for Christmas-New Year travel season

Special services will be operated from Dec 22 to 24 along with the Christmas holidays. Out of this 18 services will be to Ernakulam and 17 services to Thrissur. It is reported that there will be separate services to Kozhikode and Kannur.

The situation of Malayalees travelling to Kerala from other states during the holidays, especially Christmas, is terrible. The trip may not be easy, even if you spend a lot of money and purchase the ticket months in advance. Tickets for private services cost more than twice as much.

Private buses have increased their tickets by more than twice as much. The cost of a ticket to go home from nearby states is as much as Rs 6,000 tomorrow and the following day.

Mercedes-Benz multi-axle AC sleeper bus fares are Rs 3,390 if the tickets are booked online today to travel from Bengaluru to Kochi. Other buses charge between Rs 2000 and Rs 3000. However, tomorrow that will be Rs 6000, a difference of double the amount. Tickets from Chennai to Kochi cost around Rs 4900. The fare for non-AC seater buses is up to Rs.2840.

At present, there is no unified system or government intervention to fix fares for inter-state bus services. Hence buses are busy during all the festive seasons. Earlier booking was done through agencies. With the activation of online booking, the rate will increase again, including the service charge.

