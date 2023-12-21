Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays

    The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has agreed to roll out special services to Kerala from Dec 22 to 24 along with the Christmas holidays. This comes amid the intervention of Congress MP KC Venugopal. 

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Congress MP KC Venugopal intervened to solve the travel plight of Keralites from Karnataka. In a meeting with Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Venugopal brought up the matter to find a solution. KC Venugopal informed that based on the meeting Karnataka SRTC has decided to run 59 additional special services.

    Also read: Private buses hike ticket rates to Kerala for Christmas-New Year travel season

    Special services will be operated from Dec 22 to 24 along with the Christmas holidays. Out of this 18 services will be to Ernakulam and 17 services to Thrissur. It is reported that there will be separate services to Kozhikode and Kannur.

    The situation of Malayalees travelling to Kerala from other states during the holidays, especially Christmas, is terrible. The trip may not be easy, even if you spend a lot of money and purchase the ticket months in advance. Tickets for private services cost more than twice as much. 

    Private buses have increased their tickets by more than twice as much. The cost of a ticket to go home from nearby states is as much as Rs 6,000 tomorrow and the following day.

    Mercedes-Benz multi-axle AC sleeper bus fares are Rs 3,390 if the tickets are booked online today to travel from Bengaluru to Kochi. Other buses charge between Rs 2000 and Rs 3000. However, tomorrow that will be Rs 6000, a difference of double the amount. Tickets from Chennai to Kochi cost around Rs 4900. The fare for non-AC seater buses is up to Rs.2840.

    At present, there is no unified system or government intervention to fix fares for inter-state bus services. Hence buses are busy during all the festive seasons. Earlier booking was done through agencies. With the activation of online booking, the rate will increase again, including the service charge.
     

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    'INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt...' BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details AJR

    Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details

    Explained How Ayodhya has undergone transformational change

    Explained: How Ayodhya has undergone transformational change

    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    PM speaking everywhere but Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

    'PM speaking everywhere but...': Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

    Recent Stories

    Football Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot osf

    Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot

    Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try ATG

    Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try

    INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    'INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt...' BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details AJR

    Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details

    Animal "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement SHG

    'Animal': "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon