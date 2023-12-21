Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year

Airlines are charging exorbitant ticket prices to Kerala from Delhi for this year's Christmas and New Year season. The ticket price to Kozhikode starts from Rs 12,000.

Delhi: Airlines have a busy holiday season every year. The festivities for Christmas and New Year's are the same this year. This Christmas, individuals who are returning home may run out of money in Delhi, home to almost five lakh Malayalis. The cost of a ticket from Delhi to Kozhikode is more than twice as high. The ticket which was under Rs 5000 now starts at Rs 12000. If people want to travel in the days before Christmas, they have to pay up to Rs 32,000 for a ticket to Kozhikode.

The ticket price from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs 13,000. This week's ticket prices have gone up to Rs 26,000. The ticket to Kochi is similar and the fare is between 12,000 to Rs 25,000. The rate will increase further in the coming days. Commuters say the fares from other metro cities in the country are similar.

The reason for the rise in fares is that airlines have been given complete authority to set ticket prices. After the protest was raised including in the Parliament, the answer given by the Union Aviation Minister was that if you book earlier, you will not have to pay more.

Other than the minister's answer, the central government stays out of this. Delhi Malayalees retorted that nobody stepped in despite numerous complaints. Airlines are also taking advantage as an opportunity for exploitation.

Even the private buses have hiked the ticket prices to Kerala. The cost of a ticket to go home from nearby states is as much as Rs 6,000 tomorrow and the following day. Mercedes-Benz multi-axle AC sleeper bus fares are Rs 3,390 if the tickets are booked online today to travel from Bengaluru to Kochi. Other buses charge between Rs 2000 and Rs 3000. However, tomorrow that will be Rs 6000, a difference of double the amount. Tickets from Chennai to Kochi cost around Rs 4900. The fare for non-AC seater buses is up to Rs.2840.

