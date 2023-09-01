Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in Alappuzha, Idukki

Kerala News LIVE: Kerala is likely to receive rainfall today. This monsoon, the state has seen insufficient rainfall. In previous years, July and August would bring a lot of rain to the state. However, between July and August, mercury levels in the state increased in comparison to previous years.

9.45 AM: Aluva murder case: Police to file charge sheet today after 35 days of crime

After 35 days of the brutal crime in Aluva of a five-year-old girl, the police will file a charge sheet in the court today and will apply for a speedy trial. Asfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, is the sole accused. There are reportedly 100 witnesses in the case. Rape was the target of the accused. After the rape, the murder was done to destroy the evidence. The charge sheet has been prepared with more than ten sections including murder, rape and destruction of evidence.

9.10 AM: Actress Aparna P Nair found dead at her residence

Actor Aparna P Nair was found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram. She was found hanging around 7 pm on Thursday.

8.40 AM: Tiger dance or 'Pulikkali' in Thrissur today

As the much-loved pulikali (tiger dance) festival of the district takes place this afternoon, "tigers" will wander the streets of Thrissur as the rhythms of the wild reverberate. The Pulikalli Mahotsava on the fourth day is a part of the Onam celebrations jointly organized by the State Tourism Department, DTPC, Thrissur Corporation and the district administration. All the tigers will gather at 4.00 pm at Swaraj Round in Thrissur.

8.24 AM: Senior Congress leader A K. Antony, his son BJP leader Anil Antony to campaign today in Puthuppally

With only three days left for the byelection campaign in Puthuppally, all the prominent leaders are in the constituency to seek votes for their particular candidate. Congress working committee member AK Antony will address public meetings in two panchayats today. Leaders like KPCC president K Sudhakaran and K Muralidharan are also present in the constituency. The Chief Minister will also reach Puthupally today for the final campaign. The Chief Minister will address the public meeting at three places. Meanwhile, on the day of AK Antony's arrival, his son Anil Antony is also campaigning for the BJP candidate.

8.14 AM: Kerala likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in Alappuzha, Idukki

The IMD has predicted rainfall in Kerala accompanied by thunderstorms till September 4. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha and Idukki districts on Friday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.