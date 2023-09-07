Kerala News LIVE: Three-member family found dead in Nedumbassery.

9.45 AM: Four youths arrested for possession of drugs in Kochi

The police arrested four youths from two different locations in Kochi over the possession of MDMA. While two were caught in Palarivattom with 54 grams of MDMA, the other two were held in Shanthipuram with 4.42 grams of MDMA.

9.30 AM: Puthuppally Byelection: Exit poll predicts UDF's resounding win with 18,000-vote majority

With hours left for the counting of votes in Puthuppally, the Axis My India poll has predicted that the UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will gain a majority of around 18,000 votes, 14 per cent more votes than LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas. The poll predicts the UDF will receive 53% of the vote, with Chandy Oommen receiving support from 50% of male voters and 56% of female voters. However, projections indicate that the LDF will only obtain 39% of the vote, with Jaick C. Thomas receiving the support of 41% of men and 37% of women.

8.45 AM: Three-member family found dead in Nedumbasserry

A family of three members was found hanging dead inside their house in Nedumbassery's Kurumassery. Gopi, his wife Sheela and their son Shibin were found dead at their house. It is reported that the financial burden of the son led to the suicide. It is alleged that Shibin took money from many people to take people abroad however, they could not be taken. Suicide is suspected under this pressure.

8.25 AM: Shocking! 8-year-old abducted while asleep, sexually assaulted in Aluva; Suspect nabbed

In yet another shocking incident, an eight-year-old was abducted while she was sleeping with her parents and sexually assaulted in Aluve in the wee hours of Thursday. Locals found her naked and covered in blood at around 5.30 am.

8.11 AM: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms; Issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

The IMD has predicted a possibility of heavy rain in the state today. A yellow alert has been announced in various districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur. The weather department has informed that in the next 3 hours, there is a chance of moderate rain at isolated places in all the districts of Kerala.