    'Criminal syndicates take Indians hostage': MEA warns of fake agents luring people for jobs in Cambodia, Laos

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals against fraudulent job offers in Laos and Cambodia. These offers, advertised by suspicious organizations operating scams, include positions like 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service.' 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 17, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has cautioned Indian nationals seeking employment opportunities in Laos and Cambodia to remain vigilant against potential scams. The ministry said that these fake agents are luring people for employment. 

    "All Indian nationals who are traveling for jobs in Cambodia and the Southeast Asian region, are advised that many fake agents are operating in the region, who along with agents in India, are luring people to scam companies, involved especially in cyber crimes. Anybody who takes up a job in Cambodia should do so only through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India," the ministry said in the statement.

    There are reports of instances where individuals are being enticed by fraudulent tactics. As per the advisory, dubious organizations involved in call-center scams and cryptocurrency fraud within Laos' Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone are promoting fake job openings such as 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service.' These entities, with agents stationed across locations like Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and India, are actively seeking out Indian nationals for recruitment.

    The recruitment procedure entails a simple interview and a typing test, with the companies enticing candidates by offering attractive compensation packages, complimentary hotel accommodations, return airfare, and assistance with visa processing.

    "At times are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture," warns MEA.

     "Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment and the Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals coming to Laos on such visas."

    The MEA further advised Indian nationals to exercise caution regarding these "fraudulent or exploitative job offers" and urges them to thoroughly verify all details. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Indian Embassy for assistance or clarification if needed.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
