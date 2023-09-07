Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aluva shocker! 8-year-old daughter of migrant couple raped; second case in 2 months

    After 35 days of Aluva murder case, yet another similar case took place in the wee hours of Thursday (Sep 7) when an eight-year-old girl was abducted and raped at Chathanpuram in Aluva and was left abandoned naked.

    Aluva shocker! 8-year-old daughter of migrant couple raped; second case in 2 months anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    Aluva: In yet another appalling incident, an eight-year-old daughter of migrant workers was abducted and sexually assaulted at Chathanpuram in Aluva in the wee hours of Thursday (Sep 7). The girl was sleeping when she was abducted from her house. She had been sexually assaulted before being left behind in a neighbouring field.

    At around 2 a.m., the girl's mother discovered her daughter was missing. They immediately started searching for the girl. Around 5.30 a.m., locals found the girl in a pool of blood and naked. They rushed her to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital with injuries. 

    The accused is a local, according to the police. It has also been possible to access the accused's CCTV footage. According to Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, the victim has recognised the accused's picture, and they will soon make an arrest.

    The kidnapping of the daughter of the migrant labourers in Aluva was witnessed by Sukumaran, a local resident. He noticed someone taking the girl from her home at around two in the morning when he peered through the house's window. Following that, the neighbourhood was checked, and the locals were informed. Sukumaran also claims that the girl was spotted running naked on the road while the search was underway. 

    This incident occurred after a 5-year-old was brutally raped and killed in Aluva about 40 days ago. The accused had kidnapped, raped, and killed the victim, who was also the child of a migrant couple. The lifeless body of the girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall ; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall ; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

    Kerala News LIVE 07 September 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Three-member family found dead in Nedumbassery

    Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit 2023 in India reflects China's diplomatic challenges: Experts snt

    Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit 2023 in India reflects China's diplomatic challenges: Experts

    WATCH Heartwarming farewell celebration for dedicated Mumbai train motorman goes viral snt

    WATCH: Heartwarming farewell celebration for dedicated Mumbai train motorman goes viral

    Do not comment: PM Modi's message to ministers on India to Bharat political row snt

    Do not comment: PM Modi's message to ministers on India to Bharat political row

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices today: Check September 7 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 7 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities

    Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released

    Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall ; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall ; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

    Dream Girl 2 success party: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and many Bollywood celebs attend (Photos) RBA

    Dream Girl 2 success party: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and many Bollywood celebs attend (Photos)

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon