    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notices in Harshina case, released after interrogation

    Three of the accused health workers in the Harshina medical negligence case served arrest notices and were released after recording statements by the investigation team. A doctor and two nurses were released after interrogation.

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Three of the accused health workers in the Harshina medical case served arrest notice and left off after taking statements by the investigation team at the Medical College police station on Thursday.

    Two doctors and two nurses have been named as accused in the case. Dr. CK Ramesan, currently assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manjeri Government Medical College, M. Rehana (a nursing officer), and KG Manju (a nursing officer) appeared before Asst. Police Commissioner Sudarsan at Medical College Police Station, Kozhikode.

    The previous superintendent of the medical college, IMCH, and two doctors who served as department heads have reportedly been removed from the list of defendants since they had no involvement in the incident, according to Harshina's complaint. The court has also received a report in this regard.

    Harshina, a native of Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, had a pair of scissors left in her stomach after having a caesarean section, and the police have finished their investigation into the hospital's alleged negligence. During a C-section in 2017 at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, a pair of scissors were accidentally left inside the stomach. After five years, in 2022, it was removed from her stomach.

    Overall, Harshina required three caesarean births, the first two of which took place at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. The third operation took place at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017. She then started having health problems as a result. She had five years of pain from forceps in her abdomen.


     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
