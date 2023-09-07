Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Online auction for toddy shop begins; special regulations and rules

    The Kerala government started e-auction of toddy shops to digitalise all government schemes. Individuals interested in participating in online shop sales must complete the registration process within seven days from the date of the notification.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to conduct the sale of toddy shops online as part of its policy to digitise all government services. This move aims to ensure transparency and protect the rights of consumers in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol.

    Special Regulations for the Online Sale of Toddy Shops:

    1. The government has announced that eToddy, an online portal, will start accepting applications for participating in the sale of toddy shops. The initiative will be implemented starting from the date mentioned in the government's gazette notification, following the notification of the sale.

    2. As per Rule 4 of Sub-Rule (1), shops that have been notified in accordance with the law and intend to sell alcohol through online platforms can register on the platform by creating a user ID and password, making them eligible to participate in the sale of alcoholic beverages.

    3. The registration fee, as specified in the notification, must be paid online at the time of registration. Refunds for the registration fee will not be provided once the registration process is completed.

    4. If an applicant is eligible for any form of prior consideration as per the law, it is necessary to inform them in the relevant form.

    5. Individuals interested in participating in online shop sales must complete the registration process within seven days from the date of the notification.

    6. If not registered on the online platform, an individual or group is not allowed to participate in online sales, whether for the entire rental fee or 50% of the rental fee.

    The new software was developed by the University of Technology, Excise. The government issued a notification fixing the licence fee for 5170 shops. Those interested in buying the shops can apply until September 13. The new system promotes transparency by eliminating unholy relationships between applicants and officials.

    Earlier, toddy shops were sold according to Akbari rules. The auction was conducted by renting large halls in the presence of the collector. In the liquor policy of 2001, it was decided to stop auctioning and sell toddy shops on a group basis. The government fixed a fee for each shop licence. Those willing to pay these fees can participate in the sale.

