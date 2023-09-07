Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Accused in Aluva sexual assault case taken into police custody after intensive search

    The accused in the Aluva rape case was arrested by the police on Thursday (Sep 5) from Periyar bar. The accused Christil is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, confirmed the police.

    Kerala: Accused in Aluva sexual assault case taken into police custody after intensive search aluva rape case updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Aluva: After an intensive search, the police nabbed the accused in the Chathanapuram sexual assault case on Thursday (Sep 7) from a bar in Aluva. Christil, the accused, is a resident of Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram. After using CCTV footage to verify his identity, police apprehended him in Aluva near a bar. In November 2022, he was arrested in a theft case in Perumbavoor and was released from Viyyur jail on the 10th of the last month.

    According to reports, the employees of the Periyar bar alerted the police of Christil's presence while he was consuming alcohol. He initially told the police that his name was Satheesh. 

    The incident pertains to a rape case of an eight-year-old daughter of migrant workers in Aluva around 2.30 am on Thursday (Sep 7). The girl was sleeping when she was abducted from her house. She was sexually assaulted before being left behind in a neighbouring field. The child's father was away in Thiruvananthapuram when the incident occurred. In the house, only the minor's mother and two siblings were present. The mother was in the bedroom, and the kids were sleeping by themselves in the hall. According to the evidence, the accused opened the front door through an unlocked window in order to enter the room. According to the relatives, after kidnapping the child, he locked the door behind him and left the house.

     

    According to the latest reports, in the middle of the night, the daughter of migrant workers who reside in Chathanpuram was kidnapped. The only people in the house were the mother and the child's sisters. Sukumaran, a neighbour, peered through the window and saw a man carrying the child. Due to the darkness and persistent rain, the man was not recognised. They immediately roused up the adjacent residents and began a joint search. 

     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol, diesel price relief in sight? Centre weighs reduction vkp

    Petrol, diesel price relief in sight? Centre weighs reduction

    Kerala: Woman arrested for strangling husband to death, attempting to commit suicide in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Woman arrested for strangling husband to death, attempting to commit suicide in Palakkad

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    Kerala: Vehicles to be confiscated, fined if found littering in public places, says Minister M B Rajesh anr

    Kerala: Vehicles to be confiscated, fined if found littering in public places, says Minister M B Rajesh

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case rkn

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notices in Harshina case, released after interrogation

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to focus on World Bank reforms, climate change action; check details AJR

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to focus on World Bank reforms, climate change action; check details

    Petrol, diesel price relief in sight? Centre weighs reduction vkp

    Petrol, diesel price relief in sight? Centre weighs reduction

    Kerala: Woman arrested for strangling husband to death, attempting to commit suicide in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Woman arrested for strangling husband to death, attempting to commit suicide in Palakkad

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others salary OUT; see details RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others salary OUT; see details

    Australia PM Anthony Albanese confirms China visit later this year; check details AVV

    Australia PM Anthony Albanese confirms China visit later this year; check details

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon