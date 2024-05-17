IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Preview: Will rain play spoil port as both teams eye playoffs berth? Forecast & more

Currently, CSK is third on the points table with 14 points, while RCB is sixth with 12 points. A rain-affected match would grant each team one point, jeopardising RCB's playoff hope.

The upcoming match between RCB and CSK on Saturday, May 18, is at risk of being disrupted by rain. Weather forecasts indicate a 75% chance of rain in Bengaluru from 8 pm to 11 pm, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon to midnight.

Currently, CSK is third in the standings with 14 points, while RCB is in sixth place with 12 points, each with one match remaining. If the scheduled match in Bengaluru is affected by rain, both teams will receive one point each, effectively ending RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for a high-stakes clash on Saturday, which will determine their fate in the IPL 2024 playoffs. In their final league match of the season, RCB, currently sixth with 12 points from 13 matches (six wins and seven losses), must win and hope for favorable results from other games. On the other hand, CSK, sitting third with 14 points from 13 matches (seven wins and six losses), need a win to guarantee their playoff spot. Even if CSK loses by less than 18 runs while chasing 200, their net run rate (NRR) will still be better than RCB’s, ensuring their qualification.

West Indies legend Brian Lara, speaking on Star Sports, expressed confidence in RCB’s ability to defeat CSK and make it to the playoffs. "It's not just about form. RCB is on a five-match winning streak, which no other team has achieved this year. Virat Kohli is in exceptional form, and other players are also contributing significantly, which is crucial for the team's success," Lara said.

"RCB has never won the IPL and they are hungry for victory. This match is a great opportunity for them to reach the playoffs. The team's form is strong, there's a desire to win, and key players like Du Plessis, Siraj, and Virat are performing well. Younger players are stepping up despite some absences. I believe RCB's momentum will carry them forward. I have seen them play live, and I am confident they will win against CSK," he added.

Virat Kohli has been the star player for RCB this season, amassing 661 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.16, including a century and five half-centuries. Leading the Orange Cap race, Kohli will be crucial against CSK, aiming to deliver a match-winning performance.

Squads:

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat

CSK: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi

