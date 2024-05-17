Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Zscaler and ISAC Foundation Unveil "Cop Connect Café" in DSATM, Bengaluru

    (L) Honourable Justice, Mr. H.P. Sandesh, High Court, Karnataka ( R ) Mr. M Ravishankar, Principal of DSATM along with ISAC and Zscaler Team members

    Zscaler and ISAC Foundation Unveil "Cop Connect Cafe" in DSATM, Bengaluru
    Uniting for Enhanced Cybersecurity Awareness and Protection

    Bengaluru, 17 May 2024: In a ground-breaking collaboration to tackle the rising cybercrime issues in India, Zscaler, a global leader in cybersecurity, and ISAC Foundation, India’s top non-profit in cybersecurity, have launched the "Cop Connect Café" at Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology & Management (DSATM) in Bengaluru. This venture, part of Zscaler's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, demonstrates a firm commitment to promoting cyber hygiene and security within communities around the world.

    The inauguration today marks a pivotal development in offering the community a secure environment to receive expert help and advice on cyber fraud issues. The café integrates a team of cyber psychologists, technical specialists, and legal consultants to provide comprehensive, personalized support to those affected by cybercrimes.

    In partnership with ISAC, the café aims to develop a strong cybersecurity network in the region by empowering individuals with the knowledge, training, and assistance required to counteract online threats. Highlights of the launch included the café's mission to train professors and students as certified Cybersecurity First Responders. Additionally, the café will organize general cybersecurity awareness sessions and establish women safety clubs to enhance cyber hygiene within colleges.

    ISAC Foundation, in collaboration with CERT-IN, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education, is a key player in India’s cybersecurity landscape. By working with government bodies and academic institutions, ISAC builds cybersecurity capacity through cybersecurity awareness, simulation platforms, bug bounty platform, certifications, creation of ethical workforce and encourages information sharing to fight cyber threats across the country.

    Zscaler, distinguished for its zero trust security strategies, is actively investing in setting up Cop Connect Cafés in educational institutions nationwide. These cafés offer a specialized space for the public and students to obtain expert assistance and support in dealing with cyber fraud incidents.

    Vishal Gautam, Vice President of Engineering and Site Managing Director at Zscaler, underscored the significance of cybersecurity awareness and hygiene in India, likening it to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness initiative. He stressed the necessity of collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the escalating cyber-attack threats.

    Rajshekhar P, Founder Director of ISAC, pointed out that while cybersecurity awareness and cybercrime first aid are fundamental to Cop Connect Café, tools like the Hacked Or Not Kiosk (HONK) play a crucial role in safeguarding individuals and their internet-connected devices.
      
    Through the Cop Connect Café initiative, Zscaler and ISAC Foundation are setting the stage for a more secure digital landscape in India. With plans to expand the program nationwide and form stronger alliances with educational institutions, they are committed to empowering individuals and creating a more connected, secure future.

    Download the CopConnect app from the Google Play Store for vital cyber safety tools and resources.


