Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable

Pathanamthitta: In Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a newborn infant was found abandoned in a tapioca field on Thursday.

After hearing the baby's cries, locals conducted a search in the unoccupied property owned by Georgekutty and came across the hapless child in the morning.

Also read:Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable now. The infant was moved right away to Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital's childcare wing for medical attention and care. The medical team at the hospital affirmed that the child's health is satisfactory.

"The baby is hospitalised and there is no issue with his health as of now," a police officer told PTI.

Police speculate that the boy's parents may have given up on him soon after birth. The child had not even had the placenta and umbilical cord entirely removed. A police investigation has been launched to identify the parents.