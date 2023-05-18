Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable

    A newborn baby was found abandoned in a tapioca field in Pathanamthitta district.

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: In Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a newborn infant was found abandoned in a tapioca field on Thursday.

    After hearing the baby's cries, locals conducted a search in the unoccupied property owned by Georgekutty and came across the hapless child in the morning.

    Also read:Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable now. The infant was moved right away to Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital's childcare wing for medical attention and care. The medical team at the hospital affirmed that the child's health is satisfactory.

    "The baby is hospitalised and there is no issue with his health as of now," a police officer told PTI.

    Police speculate that the boy's parents may have given up on him soon after birth. The child had not even had the placenta and umbilical cord entirely removed. A police investigation has been launched to identify the parents.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes anr

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    major cabinet reshuffle Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry arjun ram meghwal takes charge gcw

    Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today anr

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today

    Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to be his deputy oath on May 20 gcw

    Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy; oath on May 20

    Recent Stories

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes anr

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS RBA

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: 'We had to swallow poison' - Pep Guardiola elated as Manchester City avenges past demons of Real Madrid-ayh

    Champions League: 'We had to swallow poison' - Guardiola elated as City avenges past demons of Madrid

    MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

    MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon