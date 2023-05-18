Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    The latest reports state that the warehouse and all of its contents have been destroyed.
     

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Kollam: On Wednesday, an enormous fire broke out at the Kollam district's drug warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) in Uliyakkovil.

    The latest reports state that the warehouse and all of its contents have been destroyed.

    Due to the flames' quick spread, which completely destroyed the business, the fire and safety officials were unable to enter the structure and put out the fire. Sanitizers and other highly combustible substances made the situation worse and made it much harder to put out the fire.

    With a loud crack, the roofing sheets broke apart and scattered. There were also some other smaller explosions. 

    At least seven locals were taken to the hospital after inhaling the fumes, despite the fact that the fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to surrounding homes.

    After 8.30 p.m., residents initially noticed the fire. The warehouse has been in operation for the past 15 years. The main medication distribution hub in the Kollam district is the warehouse in Uliyakkovil. The warehouse provides medicines to the district hospitals and PHCs.

    Despite the arrival of the Kadappakada and Chamakkada fire units, they were unable to put out the fire. Fire and safety teams from KMML and Thiruvananthapuram airport also arrived and joined the task at the request of the district administration. According to the officials, the facility's fire has currently been brought under control.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    major cabinet reshuffle Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry arjun ram meghwal takes charge gcw

    BREAKING: Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today anr

    Mortal remains of Indian national killed in Sudan to be brought to Kerala today

    Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to be his deputy oath on May 20 gcw

    Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy; oath on May 20

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi NCR netizens react IMD issues advisory predicts more rainfall gcw

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; IMD issues advisory, predicts more rainfall

    Recent Stories

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS RBA

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: 'We had to swallow poison' - Pep Guardiola elated as Manchester City avenges past demons of Real Madrid-ayh

    Champions League: 'We had to swallow poison' - Guardiola elated as City avenges past demons of Madrid

    MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

    MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag ADC

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon