Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

The latest reports state that the warehouse and all of its contents have been destroyed.

Kollam: On Wednesday, an enormous fire broke out at the Kollam district's drug warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) in Uliyakkovil.

Due to the flames' quick spread, which completely destroyed the business, the fire and safety officials were unable to enter the structure and put out the fire. Sanitizers and other highly combustible substances made the situation worse and made it much harder to put out the fire.

With a loud crack, the roofing sheets broke apart and scattered. There were also some other smaller explosions.

At least seven locals were taken to the hospital after inhaling the fumes, despite the fact that the fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to surrounding homes.

After 8.30 p.m., residents initially noticed the fire. The warehouse has been in operation for the past 15 years. The main medication distribution hub in the Kollam district is the warehouse in Uliyakkovil. The warehouse provides medicines to the district hospitals and PHCs.

Despite the arrival of the Kadappakada and Chamakkada fire units, they were unable to put out the fire. Fire and safety teams from KMML and Thiruvananthapuram airport also arrived and joined the task at the request of the district administration. According to the officials, the facility's fire has currently been brought under control.